Watch the Gucci FW 2024 show live at Milan Fashion Week





Here's how to watch the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 show live from Milan Fashion Week. Taking place today, Gucci is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated shows of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024. After new creative director Sabato De Sarno took the helm of the Italian fashion house, his first collection debuted during the spring/summer 2024 season. “I want people to fall in love with Gucci again,” he declared following his appointment. Now, all eyes will be on the catwalk in Milan to see how the designer builds on the journey he began in September 2023, when his first collection featured mostly muted hues with refined accents and thoughtful details . “People have described my fashion as minimal, understated luxury, but for me it’s really the opposite,” De Sarno said. Vogue at the time. “My overcoat has a shape that is the result of a conservation process. We tested it, we chose it for its portability. At the end you see a gray coat, but it's a little more than a gray coat. The teaser image from today's Gucci show in Milan shows a newspaper in a deep red shade – one of Gucci's signature colors – with several bookmark tabs protruding from it and the words “Follow your heart” . There is no need to wonder for long who owns the newspaper, since the initials engraved in the corner read SDS for Sabato De Sarno. It's also safe to say that the front row of the show will be one to watch just as much as the collection. In its early days, the front row was lined with stars like Julia Roberts, Alia Bhatt, Jodie Comer, Ryan Gosling, Kylie Jenner and many more. For those who can't make it to Milan, be sure to catch the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 show today, February 23 at 6pm GST via the live stream below. ﻿ Read next: Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024: The best looks from the Arab world's favorite style set

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.vogue.me/fashion/watch-live-sabato-de-sarno-second-gucci-collection-milan-fashion-week-fall-winter-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos