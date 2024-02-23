Ariana Grande copies Taylor Swift in mini dress after complete image makeover





Ariana Grande took to Instagram to show a rare personal glimpse of her current sartorial energy and it was a stunning new look that had nostalgic energy. The “Yes, and?” » The 30-year-old singer shared a new photo with her 380 million Instagram followers where she stood on set, wearing an ethereal strapless mini dress covered in brightly colored layered flower appliques in a delicate crepe fabric . ©Instagram Ariana Grande looked straight out of a fairy tale in a mini dress The garment featured a sheer mesh panel at the neckline so that the leaves of the flowers could flow up from the body of the dress towards her neck. The “Thank You Next” singer looked straight out of a fairy tale in a pair of cherry pink silk pointy heels with bows tied at the ankles. Ariana furthered the fairytale aesthetic with her newly transformed blonde hair in a straight blow-dry with the front of her hair pulled gently away from her face with a romantic side part. The “7 Rings” singer created her usual “Bambi eye” look with fluttery false eyelashes and a milky pink shade blended onto the lids. ©Instagram Ariana opted for a familiar floral look Taylor Swift fans may be wondering, “Where have I seen this look before?” The “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, wore a similar minidress look to the 2021 Grammy Awards. © Getty Ariana seemed to take inspiration from Taylor Swift's floral look with pink heels Taylor arrived at the Staples Center, now the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles where she wore a long-sleeved, high-necked mini covered in flowers of all types, shapes and colors. Taylor also wore pink heels adorned with a bow, but instead of Ari's fuschia style, the “Love Story” singer wore a soft pink pair. © Getty Taylor Swift opted for a similar mini dress at the 2021 Grammys The “God is a Woman” singer transformed her signature dark locks ahead of her role in the new musical adaptation of the hit Broadway and West End musical. Wicked. The Grammy Award-winning artist is set to perform alongside The color purpleCynthia Erivo as Oz's sickest, sweetest good witch, Glinda, who called for platinum blonde braids. THE Hairspray live!The actress also dyed her eyebrows dark for her new role, taking her into a new aesthetic era. Ariana has worn a range of unexpected outfits since her spectacular new look was made public. She was seen during the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic tennis match in the Wimbledon men's final last summer, sporting a gray high-neck cropped sweater with elbow-length sleeves. © Getty Ariana looked unrecognizable at Wimbledon in a gray ensemble with blonde hair She wore the striking gray sweater with a matching charcoal A-line skirt and a pair of black pointed-toe, roller-heel stilettos. Her blonde locks were worn down with a white Wimbledon cap as an accessory which one wouldn't expect from the star who usually wears pastel colors and lots of sparkle. © Getty Ariana showed off her transformed hair at Wimbledon last summer Speaking of pastel colors, Ariana took to Instagram to share a fun feathered look. THE Don't look for The actress was seen posing outside her trailer on set in a maxi dress covered in fringed tulle and cinched at the waist with an oversized bow. ©Instagram Ariana looked like a pink swan with her feathers The star wore her Avant-Garde look with opaque white stockings and a pair of bubblegum pink silk pointy heels. Her blonde hair was slicked back away from her face in her signature high ponytail and rhinestones were added to her eyes for an extra touch of pizzazz. ©Instagram Ariana and Elizabeth Gillies wowed by their rhinestone eye makeup FIND OUT: Ariana Grande Hints at New Music as She Enjoys a Date Night With New Beau Ethan Slater Ariana loves adding rhinestones to her look for a festival-worthy look. The singer was spotted in a super cool selfie with her ex Victorious castmate Elizabeth Gillies, where the couple had graphic, rhinestone-encrusted looks with the “Dangerous Woman” singer rocking a rhinestone-adorned ponytail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/514050/ariana-grande-copies-taylor-swift-stunning-mini-dress-major-image-makeover/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos