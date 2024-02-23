Christian Dior postpones its mega-show in Hong Kong





A highly anticipated Christian Dior fashion show, originally scheduled at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on March 23, and one of the mega-events planned in the city, has been postponed largely for commercial reasons, a learned the Post. The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said Friday evening that it had just received notification from the show organizer that the event would be postponed, but added that the delay of large events often occurs. A source close to the company said that the management of the French luxury brand had decided to postpone the event in the face of economic uncertainties in China.

Mainland China's economy faces challenges in maintaining the 5.2 percent growth it achieved last year, amid turmoil in the property market and fluctuations in global demand. Its exports fell by 5 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year. Louis Vuitton held a fashion show on the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui last year. Photo: Jonathan Wong The Dior event, expected to cost around HK$100 million, has been highly touted by Louis Vuitton first parade in Hong Kong last November attracted more than 1,000 participants, including hundreds of VIPs. This is primarily a commercial consideration, the source said. The Post has reached out to Dior's parent company, LVMH, for comment. Dior artistic director Kim Jones was due to present the fall men's collection at the terminal, located on the site of the former Kai Tak airport, and nearly 1,000 visitors, including foreign company figures, were expected. Leading Hong Kong think tank unveils sweeping plan to boost city's tourism advantage In January, Minister of Culture and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung considered the Dior fashion show as one of 80 mega-events planned for the first half of the year that would bring joy and pride to locals and tourists, while improving the image of the city. the international scene. The show was not to receive any government funding. Dior's global ambassadors include Taiwanese superstar singer Jay Chou, Korea's BTS Jimin, Blackpinks Jisoo and Haerin of K-pop girl group NewJeans.

