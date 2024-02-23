DVIDS – News – 7th MSC Hosts 21st TSC Black History Month Fashion Show





KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 7th Mission Support Command hosted the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month celebration by hosting a fashion show at Daenner Chapel, Daenner Kaserne, Feb. 22, 2024. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling on the public to seize the opportunity to honor the too-often overlooked accomplishments of Black Americans in all fields of endeavor throughout our history . The theme for this year's Black History Month is African Americans and the Arts. This theme resonated with Master Sgt. Shatekia Mitchell, equal opportunity advisor, 7th Mission Support Command, as she considered how to recognize Black History Month and its importance. This month means a lot to me, Mitchell said. It is a time when I remember many sacrifices that were made before me to be able to have opportunities that were once inaccessible to me. Diversity within the military allows every voice to be heard. These differences allow us to learn from each other, to better understand the men and women who make up our armed forces. The 7th MSC hosted a fashion show, highlighting fashion and its impact within the African American community. The fashion show not only highlights fashion based on different eras, such as the 1970s, '80s and '90s, but it also highlights different cultural pieces from Nigeria and other African cultures, Mitchell said. Additionally, our models were also able to represent people who have made a difference within the African American community, including in sports, music, and politics. According to Mitchell, fashion within the African American community is a dynamic expression of self, blending heritage and contemporary trends. Through fashion, individuals not only highlight their personal stories, but also challenge stereotypes, fostering unity and pride. Fashion has become a means of representation, expression, a sense of identity and empowerment within African American culture, Mitchell said. For me, fashion is a way of expressing yourself without explanation. It is a feeling of individuality and gives you the freedom to show who you are regardless of the opinions of others. Date taken: 02.22.2024 Date posted: 02/23/2024 08:14 Story ID: 464446 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



