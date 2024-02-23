Kirsten Dunst wore absolutely nothing under her maxi dress





Since taking the reins of Gucci, Sabato De Sarno has approached his designs with a sober touch, especially when compared to those of his predecessor Alessandro Michele, but that doesn't mean the Italian is afraid to take on risks or to let his muses shine a little. skin, here and there. Today, that's exactly what actress Kirsten Dunst did, showing up at the De Sarnos fall 2024 collection for the brand in Milan in a dress all about the dramatic slit. Dunst slipped into a floor-length disco ball dress that turned out to be much more than initially met the eye. Her long-sleeved piece featured layers of silver and black embroidery and pocket details, only accented by a matching ruby ​​red belt and slingback heels. Although the cut of Dunst's dress seemed rather formal, it turned out that the actress had other ideas in mind: she wore nothing below. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although it was difficult to see the full extent of the dress when Dunst posed on the step and rehearsal, photos of the actress leaving her Milan hotel gave a glimpse of just how risky this look turned out to be . The piece featured a thigh-high center slit and a deep neckline. The look was risky, sure, but it still had certain elements, like the matching accessories and Dunst's sleek hairstyle, that added a touch of elegance. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A new creative director's tenure usually also includes a new group of famous muses. Michele mainstays Harry Styles, Billie Eilish have been absent from recent De Sarnos shows in place of stars like Julia Garner, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Dunst who were all in attendance on Friday. Dunst, who wore one of De Sarnos' designs to the LACMA Art + Film Gala, has been a Gucci supporter before teaming up with husband Jesse Plemons at previous shows, while also slipping into a few Micheles pieces at the time. Still, it will be interesting to see if Dunst will claim the title from one of De Sarnos' Gucci girls. If her runway look is anything to go by, our vote is a resounding yes.

