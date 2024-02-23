The latest industry disrupted by the use of AI: fashion | Technology

New York City, United States Last week, the fashion world descended on New York City for New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The biannual event celebrated the best in the industry and showcased the season's hottest trends. NYFW is a huge source of revenue for the city and the fashion industry in general. On average, the event brings in a staggering $600 million per year.

But whatever the economic and cultural value of the event, it is overshadowed by the same existential threat that hits sectors such as media and technological artificial intelligence, eroding existing jobs and limiting work opportunities at the future. Behind the glitz and glamor lie the same fears that largely led to the Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild strikes last year to protect their images.

When your body is looking at you, manipulating or selling your image without your permission is a violation of your rights, Sara Ziff, founder and executive director of Model Alliance, said in a statement.

Yves Edmond is a model based in New York. She says that because of the new era of AI-based modeling, there is a lot of room for exploitation.

Some people in the industry have had their bodies scanned or photos collected of them over the years then created their virtual selves, but they do not own them. They have no right to this, Edmond told Al Jazeera.

She fears this could jeopardize work opportunities for models in the near future.

As models, our image, our measurements, our posture, our silhouette are our brand. In many cases, someone becomes the owner of that mark without our knowledge or compensation. We are literally competing with ourselves in the market,” Edmond added.

Edmond was one of many models seeking reform and lobbied for the Fashion Workers Act in New York State. Among other larger changes, it would provide new safeguards that would protect models from customers who might try to use their image without their permission. The law would require models to give clear written consent for any digital replicas of their respective images.

It would also require clients to explain how they intend to use their image. The mind behind the legislation is The Model Alliance.

We introduced the Fashion Workers Act to create basic labor protections for models and content creators working in an industry that sadly operates without oversight. The misuse of generative AI presents a new challenge, and we cannot allow it to go unregulated, said Ziff, of The Model Alliance.

The bill authored by Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal would change the way the fashion industry operates in one of the most iconic fashion cities in the world, rivaling cities like Paris and Milan.

Models say it would also protect them from signing unfair contracts when the alternative is not working at all.

You don't want to end up in a world where the model feels pressured to give consent or not get paid, model Sinead Bovell told Al Jazeera.

If passed, this bill will become a state-level law, but it will help set the stage for more global action.

Existential threat

As the use of AI spreads across industries from media to customer service, business leaders say it will help improve workflow and make workers' jobs easier with the help of new tools.

Yet this is not reflected in the data. According to a November survey from Resume Builder, about a third Business leaders say AI will lead to layoffs this year alone.

These are some of the concerns resurfacing globally, as AI poses an existential threat by undermining work opportunities around the world, particularly for communities of color.

Models like Bovell have fought for more inclusivity in fashion and voiced this concern.

You're going to have companies that take advantage of all the sacrifices of real human models and instead just generate diverse identities, up front, Bovell said.

It may be that a brand is taking advantage of communities' marginalized identities without having to pay for them, Bovell added.

This is exactly what happened with Levi Strauss last year. The brand has launched a partnership with the Dutch company LaLaLand.ai which allows the creation of personalized models generated by AI. In a statement, the company said:

Lalaland.ai uses advanced artificial intelligence to enable fashion brands and retailers to create hyper-realistic models of every body type, age, size and skin tone. With these body-inclusive avatars, the company aims to create a more inclusive, personal and sustainable shopping experience for fashion brands, retailers and customers.

The move sparked public backlash, with critics calling it problematic and racist. The clothing company later updated its statement.

We are not reducing our plans for live photoshoots, the use of live models, or our commitment to working with diverse models. Authentic storytelling has always been part of how we connect with our fans, and human models and collaborators are at the heart of that experience.

Some companies eliminate templates altogether. Last year, Vogue Brasil and Vogue Singapore included AI-generated models on their respective covers in place of human models.

Companies like Deep Agency have created AI-generated models to model clothing. Danny Postma, who created the tool, said in a post on the social media platform now known as X that it would help marketers and social media influencers.

In response to his thread, there was a significant audience reaction amid applause.

Critics said the concept was deeply unethical and harmed the work of models and those involved in the process, such as photographers.

Others accused the company of grabbing cash and also called the move dystopian. A user called Postma to say:

I'm sure you also have strong proposals to help everyone who would lose their jobs if technology like this succeeds, right? Or is everything okay as long as you can make money? No good solution brings even more problems than what it tries to solve.

The tool is no longer open for beta testing. Postma, who according to her LinkedIn profile has no experience in fashion or photography, has created a series of AI products.