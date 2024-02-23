



Shakespeare may have been the one who said that “All the worlds are a stage and all the men and women but actors”, but it was Miuccia Prada who brought this statement to life, choosing for this make the fall 2012 menswear collection. In this collection“Ms. Prada created Chekhov patriarchs returning from their summer dachas to stalk the corridors of power. What was once a downtown Milan auditorium, Miuccia Prada has been transformed into an Italian Gothic palace, mirroring Stanley Kubrick's design for the Milan Ballroom. The shiny. The codes of classic cinema are found everywhere, making this fashion show a great theatrical event. The auditorium was invaded by an enormous blood-red carpet measuring 20 x 35 meters which stood out against the classic Italian architecture. Several chandeliers hung from the ceiling, many would compare them to those seen in The Phantom of the Opera. Overall, Prada wanted to convey a sense of power over the audience, making them feel small – creating with the audience the classic theme of antagonist versus protagonist. Models began frantically stomping around the interiors of the Soviet-era Kremlin, accompanied by the soundtrack of Michael Nyman's music from The cook, the thief, his wife and her lover. A lot describe the models as characters, much like those in John le Carr's spy novels, however, “IInstead of slipping briefcases onto park benches at clandestine meeting points in Belgrade or Gdansk, they paraded here on a podium in Milan. Interestingly, Prada decided to convey East German-inspired fashion in this collection with several Eastern Bloc military looks. As described in the show review for Vogue, “The formal nature of the collection offered exactly the kind of clothes you could imagine them wearing: high-buttoned double-breasted suits, coats with astrakhan collars, pinstriped jackets with a flower in the buttonhole.” The clothes exuded a sense of generational wealth, men with this style had valets and lived in the grandest mansions – recognizable as Edwardian Gentlemen. However, Prada did not conform to classic sartorial historicism. The clothing aspect only applied to the figure, and nothing was what it seemed. Formal clothing was made from denim. Shirts featured secret baroque rows, and what looked like white turtleneck sweaters were faux turtlenecks on a t-shirt. The theme of deception reflected the behavior of the villains. Arguably the most memorable element of this show was the presence of nine Hollywood villains who joined the models towards the end of the show. Some of these villains included: Gary Oldman, best known for his role as Norman Stansfield in Lon: the professionalWillem Dafoe known as Green Goblin in Spider Manand Tim Roth also seen as Emil Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk. These actors were in character as they walked in shadow across the carpet, making intimidating eye contact with the audience. Garrett Hedlund flashed the iconic smirk of Kevin Bacon's Billy Darley. Death sentencewhile Adrian Brody voiced a typical Wes Anderson villain wearing orange-tinted glasses with a fur-lined orange jacquard coat. Muccia Prada made this show to be a Parody of male power, which she did perfectly. The feeling of power was palpable in every aspect of this show, something that has yet to be surpassed by any other brand.

