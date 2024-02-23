Gucci presents coats at Milan fashion week | Gucci





The first look of a collection is a kind of booth setting, and Sarno's Sabato put his love of coats front and center, opening his show in Milan on Friday with a simple but elegantly cut short coat, belted at the waist. . No bells, very few whistles. But, a personal fan of coats there would be more than 200 the Gucci designer wasn't going to let the coat do all the talking, and the outerwear ranged from subtle to statement. Black and camel overcoats were classic on top but salted with sparkle from the waist down; moss green and double-breasted or oversized and navy blue with subtly assertive collars, if that's not a paradox. There were leather trench coats, sherbet yellow and pine green, the kind Anna Wintour is frequently seen in, pea coats and bomber jackets. A half moon Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters Last season, the Gucci show, where De Sornos first served as creative director, was seen as a factory reset, a palette cleanser, a spoonful of sorbet or an inhalation of espresso beans after the maximalism of the Alessandro years Michele. Perhaps it needed a powerful one given Micheles Gucci's punchy flavors, all kitsch, camp and high notes. Perhaps with some voices in the industry questioning his vision, were the clothes too young? Was there enough thrill and novelty in them? this season, it felt like we were being asked to move slowly. Read literally, his show notes appear as a call for patience: It is my way of dreaming, without haste, of visualizing and stratifying aspirations as if they were the bricks of a house. The soundtrack emphasized the message of a Mark Ronson rework of the song Coronacid, at one point it repeated the words reset, reset and smile again. Messages don't come much more on the nose than that. Walk gently, De Sarno seems to ask, because we are walking on his dreams. A model wearing a green leather trench coat at the Gucci show. Photo: WWD/Getty Images In the whirlwind of creative directors, luxury houses have the same problem as Premier League football clubs. Those in the highest positions are judged quickly, given little time to lie down, and expected to perform commercially from the start. Kering sales are down and she will count on Gucci, her show-pony brand, to relaunch them. Coats, which also made up a significant portion of its menswear offering in Milan last month, are a smart bet. As reported by Business of Fashion: With rising prices in the luxury sector, customers are attracted by the favorable price per wear of coats compared to other ready-to-wear categories that one might wear less often. ignore previous newsletter promotion Register for fashion statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion In the star-studded front row were Kirsten Dunst (pictured), as well as Solange Knowles, Salma Hayek and Juergen Teller. Photo: WWD/Getty Images Like last season, the emphasis was placed on accessories, depending on the fortunes of the brands. A new top-handle bag called the GG Milano was joined by a half-moon silhouette inspired by equestrian motifs found in the Gucci archives. And last season, overly chunky platform loafers were transformed into ever-so chunky slingback sandals. The riding boots came with the classic Gucci bit reinvented and wrapped around the heel, reminiscent of a spur. Can coats, shoes and bags save the day? Only time will tell, but this looks like a wise wagon to tie your horse to.

