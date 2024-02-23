Labor Commissions' BLM Ruling Will Force You to Review Your Dress Code and Other Workplace Policies: Your 5-Step Guide

The National Labor Relations Board just ruled that a national retailer must allow customer-facing employees who want to write Black Lives Matter on their uniforms to do so and may have opened Pandora's box when it s This is about allowing the public display of political and social causes. At work. The February 21 decision applies to unionized and non-unionized businesses. All employers must therefore consider this important development. Here's a summary and five-step compliance guide.

What happened?

Antonio Morales worked for a major retailer in the Minneapolis area. He wrote the initials BLM on his uniform in support of his colleagues who he believed were being treated unfairly. He and other employees discussed the alleged mistreatment among themselves and also brought their concerns to management. Ultimately, Morales sent an email to a group of employees and management representatives, objecting to the alleged conduct and calling for a broader discussion about racial injustice and discrimination in the workplace.

Following this email, management representatives informed Morales that wearing BLM was a violation of the company's dress code, which prohibited workers from wearing political messages unrelated to the workplace. They informed Morales that he could not work until he removed the initials BLM. Morales refused, resigned his job and filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the NLRB.

Labor Commission decision opens Pandora's box

The NLRB found that the employer violated federal labor law by ordering Morales to remove BLM and enforcing its dress code policy to prohibit him from wearing it. The Commission also ruled that the employer constructively terminated Morales, essentially, and that Morales had no choice but to resign.

According to the NLRB, Morales was wearing BLM and his refusal to take it off was protected concerted activity. The Board stated that this action was a logical consequence of Morales' (and other employees') prior complaints of alleged discriminatory conduct and their efforts to remedy that alleged conduct.

Since at least 2008, the NLRB has emphasized that political and social messages may be protected conduct when there is a nexus between the message and the employees' terms of employment. This concept is not new .

What is new, however, is what appears to be a significant expansion of the required connection between political messages and the workplace.

Bigger issues at stake lead to a general decision

The employer in this case argued that the Black Lives Matter movement is a broader social cause born out of protest against injustices directed at and impacting the Black community by law enforcement. Therefore, he argued, there is not a sufficient nexus between BLM and the workplace for Morales wearing BLM on his uniform to be protected.

The NLRB has avoided taking a position on the origins of BLM and its immediate connection to the workplace. However, it concluded that opposing racially discriminatory treatment in the workplace is undoubtedly protected conduct and that the BLM movement, whatever its origins, certainly represents opposition to racial injustice.

The NLRB therefore concluded that Morales wearing BLM on his uniform was protected but would not necessarily have been protected alone. The key factor: because it was a logical consequence of Morales' prior conduct opposing discriminatory treatment in the workplace. Essentially, because Morales engaged in prior protected activity (complaining about racial discrimination), his wearing of BLM may be linked to that activity, although it also represents a broader movement with concerns unrelated to location of work.

Another Brick in the Wall

The Council's decision here is a further endorsement of the attorney general's prosecution program. You may recall that the then-Acting Attorney General issued a memorandum in 2021 specifically calling on NLRB regional directors to rigorously enforce the NLRA in cases involving (among other things) political justice advocacy and social of employees when the subject has a direct link with the interests of employees as employees.

In recent months, the Board and its regional directors have shown a tendency to adopt the views of the General Counsel's memoranda. This includes actions in cases involving employee handbooks and the employee status of student-athletes.

What should employers do now? Your guide in 5 steps

Review your dress code policy: You should immediately review your dress and appearance policies. The NLRB found the employer's dress code policy to be ostensibly neutral because it prohibited political messages unrelated to the workplace. Thus, you should review and, if necessary, revise policies to prohibit all forms of political messaging that have nothing to do with the workplace. Work with your employment law advisor to ensure compliance with policies, including consideration of state laws that may impose limits on the ability to restrict employee political speech/conduct. Ensuring consistency in practice: It's one thing to maintain a neutral policy. It’s another thing to remain consistent in implementing policy. The NLRB specifically noted that employees were allowed to personalize their uniforms and display certain messages that could easily be compared to the BLM display at issue, including employees' display of LGBTQ pride symbols. Thus, the employer's prohibition against Morales displaying BLM on his uniform appeared, according to the NLRB, to target a particular message. You therefore need to ensure that you consistently enforce your policies to avoid the appearance of disparate treatment. Consider the message sent carefully: The NLRB's decision represents a clear expansion of what constitutes a sufficient connection between a political message and the workplace. Thus, you should carefully and thoughtfully consider the message represented by an otherwise political employee posting. Does this affect wages, hours or other conditions of employment? Is the employee the only one carrying this message? Have there been any prior issues or complaints from the employee (and others) that can logically be considered related to the political display? You should consider each of these questions carefully before taking action. If in doubt, consult a lawyer. Be open and honest with employees: Let's face it, employees are going to talk about politics and social causes in the workplace. A recent poll found that about 50% of respondents said they would talk about political issues this year during the election period. It is neither practical nor possible for employers to eliminate this fact. So, an early and open discussion with employees about your policies related to political speech is a great way to address this issue. Recognize that there is likely to be significant diversity of opinion in the workplace and we do not want to discourage employees from having honest and respectful conversations with each other, when appropriate. However, this discussion should also highlight the importance of minimizing disruption and your organization's position on prohibiting discriminatory treatment. Prepare for an eventful election year. The NLRB's decision sets the stage for what is likely to be a contentious election season. This adds an additional level of complexity for employers seeking to minimize disruption caused by political and social disagreements while complying with applicable law. Bookmark our Election Season FAQs for Employers to help you get through the year ahead and check back often.

Conclusion

