More than 3,400 styles are on sale at Anthropologie, including the iconic Somerset dress





Best Anthropologie deals to shop this weekend (Photos via Anthropologie). As a business writer, I make a decision Anthropology sale like Swifites, they accumulate friendship bracelets quickly and enthusiastically. The retailer is easily one of my favorite places for new clothes and home decor, especially when there's a sale. Currently, Anthropologie shoppers can save on more than 3,400 styles, including wedding guest dresses, jackets, vacation wear and more. Because, as I mentioned, there are thousands of products on sale, I've done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up 13 of the best (and chicest) deals. To shop the selection and get a head start on your spring wardrobe, check out my picks below. The Somerset long dress (Photo via Anthropologie) of anthropology Somerset long dress has been dubbed the retailer's best-selling and best-reviewed dress. Now is your chance to find out why. Maeve short-sleeve babydoll blouse (Photo via Anthropologie) This chic puff sleeve blouse is a “versatile” dressy or casual piece. KULE The Aprs oversized ski sweatshirt (Photo via Anthropologie) We're nearing the end of ski season, but this Aprs Ski sweatshirt is still an adorable choice for snuggling up with. The Bennet button-down shirt by Maeve (Photo via Anthropologie) The Bennet is the “perfect button-up,” according to one Anthropologie shopper. It’s a “great wardrobe staple.” Pilcro Strapless Slim Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie) I can imagine it now: a glass of red wine, a sky-high heel and that oh-so-chic strapless little black dress. Banjanan Tammy Buttoned Blouse Banjanan Tammy Button-Down Blouse (Photo via Anthropologie) Give your spring wardrobe a much-needed upgrade with this pretty printed blouse. By Anthropologie Asymmetrical Ribbed Tank (Photo via Anthropologie) This asymmetrical ribbed tank top is a chic choice for the office. Shop the top in two colors: cobalt blue and ivory print. By Anthropologie Silky Iridescent Button-Down Shirt (Photo via Anthropologie) I think I speak for the group when I say that everyone's wardrobe could benefit from a pop of color. This silky button-down shirt has been described as “very pretty” by shoppers. Buy it in four colors. Nation LTD Logan Oversized Bomber in Cream (Photo via Anthropologie) This sporty bomber jacket is exactly what the forecast predicted for spring. Shop the Snap Closure Cotton Jacket in two colors. Pilcro Stitching V-Neck Denim Dress (Photo via Anthropologie) Run, don't walk. This Pilcro the dress is “amazing and sexy”. It's “super flattering,” according to one shopper. By Anthropologie Micro Mini Faux Leather Skirt (Photo via Anthropologie) I have a huge style crush on this faux leather mini skirt. Shop the party-ready style in two colors. Printfresh Queen of Hearts Long Sleeve Pajama Set (Photo via Anthropologie) These adorable heart-print pajamas are “cute and fun,” according to shoppers. By Anthropologie Sheer Ruffled and Smocked Asymmetrical Sweater Tank (Photo via Anthropologie) Reviewers call this sheer top “flattering.” Buy it on sale in two colors. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.

