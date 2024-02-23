Anitta Gets Dramatic in a Mugler Dress at Our Red Carpet Awards Show

Anitta arrived on the red carpet at the Premio Lo Nuestro 2024 in Miami on Thursday in a long black dress from Mugler's spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Anitta attends Univision's 36th Lo Nuestro Awards at Kaseya Center on February 1. 22 in Miami. Getty Images

The Brazilian singer-songwriter's floor-length dress included two pieces. The bodice featured a clean geometric shoulder silhouette and was cut just below the bust line.

Anitta performs on stage at Premio Lo Nuestro 2024 on February 22 in Miami. Getty Images

The skirt, made from the same draped black textile, was adorned with two side cutouts that created a “V” effect along the star's waist. Additionally, the skirt was held together by a sheer belt sculpted with two large mounds to mimic the appearance of exaggerated hips.

The “Used to Be” singer wore minimal jewelry and shoes hidden beneath the hem of her dress.

The rest of Mugler's Spring 2024 collection used similar techniques to create structured pieces paired with ethereal textiles. Identical shoulder details were incorporated into several of the brand's bodices, and the same sculptural embellishment on the hips was paired with a variety of draped fabrics.

Following her red carpet appearance, she performed on stage with Bad Gyal wearing a distressed mini dress with thigh-high caged boots.

Anitta has recently entered the fashion industry through her collaborative work with other brands. Last year, the star was featured in ad campaigns for Levi's 150th anniversary and Savage x Fenty's Seamless collection, as well as launching a collaborative collection with Shein.

The Premio Lo Nuestro 2024, which recognizes the most popular Spanish-speaking music of 2023, was held at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Guests included Maluma, Lele Pons, Kane Brown, Machine Gun Kelly and more.