Fashion
Seth Rogen Collaborates on Chicago-Based Adaptive Fashion Line for Seniors
CHICAGO With age often comes physical and mental changes that can pose a challenge in everyday life. Even getting dressed can become a difficult and dangerous task that may require assistance.
But that doesn't mean older adults should have to compromise on style, comfort or dignity. A Chicago-based clothing line Joe and Bella aims to ensure they never have to.
We recognize that just because we're living with cognitive change doesn't mean our level of personal identity doesn't disappear, said Jimmy Zollo, the company's co-founder. There were days [my grandmother] I didn't know my name, but she could still look at a package of clothes and recognize that it didn't match the way she wanted to dress.
She always wanted to look and feel like herself, he said.
And so that became our mission.
Joe & Bella specializes in creating unique senior clothing that combines function and fashion to make dressing easier for seniors and their caregivers. The goal is to design pieces that match the styles favored by the Silent and Baby Boomer generations, while adding strategic zippers, pulls, magnets and other subtle changes to make them easier to put on and take off.
Recently, the company collaborated with comedian Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen, founders of the nonprofit Hilarity for Charity, to produce new items for the line, including a women's floral nightgown And Colorful Men's Magnetic Button Down Shirt. The Rogens charity was founded after Miller Rogen's mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2012.
Adaptive clothing can be extremely helpful for people living with Alzheimer's disease and their care partners, Miller Rogen said in a news release. We were delighted to find Joe & Bella, who not only design clothes that are cleverly tailored to make dressing and undressing easier and stress-free, but also clothes that actually look great.
When purchasing The Lauren nightgown or The Seth shirt, buyers will also have the opportunity to pay it forward by donating another to a family living with Alzheimer's disease and with limited financial resources.
“It's a unique thing about this program that we were attracted to by the fact that people can easily donate these special clothing items to families in need,” Seth Rogen said.
Joe & Bellas clothing has been specially designed to meet a range of needs including surgical recovery, incontinence, wheelchair adaptation, arthritis, Parkinson's disease and dementia.
The current line offers a variety of pants, shirts and socks for men and women that utilize unique features such as magnetic buttons, lowered and widened armholes, stretch fabric on the shirt cuffs and around the shoulders, zippers on the sides and crotch of the pants, extra-long zippers. Zipper pulls, elastic waistbands, snap buttons and ultra-soft fabric for added comfort.
The features are meant to be easy to use for both wearers and caregivers. The men's button-down shirt's magnetic buttons are designed to operate with one hand, and the pants, which include khaki, chino and slack styles, were created to easily hide and access adult briefs using the The company's patented CareZips.
There was a huge need for pants for adults with incontinence, Zollo said, explaining that adults with dementia or Alzheimer's disease, as well as those who have colon cancer or are paraplegic, can enter in this category.
There just wasn't a product for them because I think it was one of those things that people don't like to talk about, especially in the fashion industry.
Although Zollo said it has at least one competitor, the needs of seniors are not adequately addressed in the market.
It's not enough to provide functional clothing, it's also about making those who wear it feel stylish, safe and seen, he said.
The company uses real seniors for its photo shoots to ensure accurate representation in its marketing, and last year held a photo shoot and fashion show at Belmont Village Senior Living in Lincoln Park. The show featured real residents, including those with memory and mobility issues.
I remember the first day we went [Belmont Village], there was a model who said to us: Why are you guys here? Are you going to make fun of us? Zollo remembers. She basically said, “I don't think there's a fashion company that would want me to be their model.” And I don't think it will ever leave me.
We absolutely must ensure that we present them in the most stimulating light possible and do them justice.
The photoshoots and fashion show were huge successes with lasting positive effects, said Connor Speck, the life center's activities program coordinator.
It really made residents realize that they are beautiful, Speck said. You could tell they felt good about themselves. There was nothing more fun than seeing some women put on makeup and then seeing themselves and just being shocked that they still had it on.
Joe & Bella's current style represents what many of today's seniors love, like blouses, button-down shirts, and casual pants that help them feel put together. Colors like white, black, gray, beige, blue and light purple make it easy to mix and match, while newer items like The Seth and The Lauren add a pop of color.
This is the generation where men wore three-piece suits and ties to work every day and women wore dresses and high heels every day and now they're kind of forced to wear clothes that aren't everything simply not living up to the standards they set for themselves throughout their lives. lives, Zollo said. Which just seems undignified.
For Zollo, the goal of creating clothing adapted for seniors is staff.
Her grandparents both lived in an assisted care facility in suburban Northbrook where they were taken in by residents Joe and Bella. The two men, both Holocaust survivors, took the Zollo family under their wing and showed them how to adapt to their new way of life.
Eventually, the couple became so close to the Zollo family that they practically became members themselves, he said. His respect for them is what inspired the company's name.
We do this because of that feeling they gave us when we met them on the first day, he explained. That feeling of relief that everything will be okay; we can laugh, we can smile, we can have fun. And I think it's a really beautiful way, I think, to see how we can live up to their legacy. This is what we want the brand to stand for and stand for.
Looking ahead, Zollo said he wants to continue to innovate in the adaptive clothing industry by making safe and dignified clothing. Joe & Bella is currently working on designs for a women's button-down shirt, a cardigan and a men's quarter-zip sweater.
In the meantime, he continues to use memories of his grandparents and of Joe and Bella as motivation.
It gives me something to aspire to every time I open my computer, he said. I see their name and I know that because it’s their name, I can’t give anything less than my best.
Speck said he also wants people to realize how neglected older adults can feel in society and how big an impact quality time can have.
I would like people to understand that this is a group of individuals who often feel separated from society because of their age, Speck said. Look for those things that remind them that they are a part of our lives and active parts of our community.
Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:
|
