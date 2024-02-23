Jennifer Lopez Shares Dress Inspiration for Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding





Jennifer Lopez knows what makes a dress timeless. The This Is MeNow singer, 54, has worn tons of memorable outfits throughout her decades-long career, from bouffant pink creations to this iconic plunging green Versace dress. But when she said yes to Ben Affleck, 51, in August 2022, the fashion icon wanted to make sure she wore a wedding dress that represented her and also made sense for the Riceboro, Georgia nuptials. This elaborate short-sleeve style was created by Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren/YouTube “We got married in Savannah and I wanted it to be traditionally Latin, but also a little Southern Belle-ish at times,” she revealed in a recent interview with Vogue where she talked about some of her past outfits. For her big day, Lopez turned to Ralph Lauren and ultimately ended up walking down the aisle in a ruffled dress with short sleeves and a cutout back. “There’s a mix of that, they definitely achieved that with this dress,” she noted. There was a long train that was so difficult to walk on. “I wanted it to be traditionally Latin, but also a little Southern Belle-ish at times,” the “This Is Me…Now” singer explained. AboutTheJLO/John Russo She added that “they certainly accomplished that with this dress, although they admitted that the long train was difficult to walk in. AboutLeJLo Later that night, she wore a sleeveless cutout style from the same brand. Of course, Lopez wasn't just happy with one wedding dress, she actually wore three different Ralph Lauren dresses to the extravagant ceremony and reception. Never miss a story Sign up to receive the best stories straight to your inbox. Thanks for recording! After saying “I do,” the superstar transformed into a breathtaking chandelier-inspired gown that dripped with thousands of cascading pearl necklaces and Swarovski crystal embellishments. And J. Lo changed into something skintight to party the rest of the night, donning a Swarovski crystal-embellished mermaid dress, topped with an organza hood. Lopez is known for wearing bridal looks, whether for her weddings, the red carpet, or her various film projects. AboutTheJLO/John Russo Lopez, however, wore more than one dress when she married Ben Affleck, 51. AboutTheJLO/John Russo For the couple's August 2022 wedding, the star changed into a sleeveless Ralph Lauren design. AboutLeJLo The couple who were engaged 20 years before tying the knot actually legally tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony earlier this summer, for which Lopez wore something sentimental “from an old movie.” For more Page Six style… Chatting with Variety recently, she clarified exactly the origins of the mysterious white dress. It's not from a movie. I've never worn it in a movie, she said, adding that she just had the $5,175 Alexander McQueen Dress in his closet thanks to a press tour the year before. I had it because I was doing photoshoots and Marry Me performances everywhere. Lopez recently clarified whether the dress she wore for her Las Vegas wedding was “taken from an old movie.” She told Variety that she simply had a drawing in her closet from a previous press tour for her film “Marry Me.” Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The bride also ended up having several outfit changes during her low-key Vegas wedding, at one point changing into a long-sleeved lace Zuhair Murad dress, which she later shared photos of on Instagram. And, as Lopez prepares to celebrate her second birthday this summer, she's not quite done with rocking bridal looks. The star recently wore another white wedding dress for her Cant Get Enough music video, in which she danced and sang in a bare Frolov design with a sweetheart cutout. We just can't get enough of her bridal vibes.

