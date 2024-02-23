Fashion
From the finish line to the finish line: Dylan Beard joins the race in Paris in an unlikely way
David Olivier is one of the most prolific American track and field athletes in modern history.
A hurdle specialist, Oliver won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 110m hurdles and won the 2013 World Championships in the same event.
Oliver also serves as director of athletics at Howard, which became Beards' new home in 2022.
I didn't even know who David Oliver was until I started at Howard, Beard said.
But soon after arriving on campus, Beard realized the extent of his new coach's stature, especially at Howard. As a student, Oliver had been a two-time All-American hurdler and was enshrined in the Howard Athletics Hall of Fame.
My mindset was a little bit stress-based, Beard said. I was trained by one of the greatest athletes. I was trying to live up to his name, but it was so much pressure.
When Oliver first met Beard, he got straight to the point.
There's no reason to be as slow as you, he immediately told his new student-athlete.
In fact, Beard started as the slowest 110m hurdler of the three already at Howard.
I was trying to live up to his name, but it was so much pressure.
He wasn't that fast back then, Oliver remembers. I told him: You are so much better than your performance.
Learning under Oliver, Beard quickly began to grow and prosper, rising to the top of the collegiate rankings as the second best in the country.
He was training me and really giving me his all,” Beard said. He had all the knowledge and I was really trying to take advantage of it. I tried to imitate him.
Beard did more than just imitate Oliver. Shortly after the outdoor season began, Beard broke Oliver's 19-year-old school record of 13.55 seconds in the 110m hurdles. Beard ran a scorching time of 13.31.
That was a major breakthrough for me,” Beard recalls. But it's funny because I don't really see him as that legend. I just see him as this guy who wants my best interest, you know? It means a lot because he really gave everything for me. I am grateful to have met him. I'm on a bit of the same journey as him.
If Beards' journey continues to mirror that of his Olympic medal-winning coach, he will be delighted.
I think back to when he got here, Oliver said. He was slow, but I could see that with work he would soon get the hang of the lecture and recording books. He worked so hard. He never missed training. He was never late. He came to the office to get extra tips.
But later that year, Beard ran into a painful obstacle. Competing in the regional competition in Jacksonville, Florida, Beard was expected to advance through the competition and qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
But he missed and finished in 37th place, falling in the first round and failing to qualify for the NCAAs.
I went to the results page, Oliver remembers. I had to scroll a long way to get to his name.
Beard was devastated.
I was like, Oh, I'm done with this, Beard said. I said, I don't want to do this anymore. It was embarrassing. My pride was broken in two.
It all happened like that. No redo, no redesign. That was it.
At the time, Beard was 50-50 on becoming a professional in the sport. The painful result in Jacksonville almost forced him to quit, but Beard credits a heart-to-heart with a teammate and with Oliver for leaning him in favor of sticking with it as a professional.
It reminded me of myself when I was on this trip, Oliver said. Many great talents give up before realizing how great they can be. I know Dylan didn't want to be mediocre.
So, Beard took the plunge. He became a professional.
“I just had a bad day and realized this is life,” Beard said. Everyone has a bad day. Nothing will be perfect. It is what it is, and it was my conscious decision to return to it.
After that, I was all in.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/deli-line-finish-line-dylan-beard-joins-chase-paris-unlikely-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How soon could China send more giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo? – Orange County Register
- From the finish line to the finish line: Dylan Beard joins the race in Paris in an unlikely way
- Donald Trump's “crazy” decision to force the Supreme Court's hand
- AT&T outage caused by software update, not external actor, company says WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio
- Big tech investments are driving change in real estate
- Orlando International Airport will undergo renovation projects
- Honig: Re-arrest of ex-FBI informant highlights how 'terrified' prosecutors are
- Hard blow for Imran Khan's party as victory of PML-N candidates is notified from Islamabad headquarters
- Turkeys Fidan set to visit Venezuela and meet Maduro
- Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's fiery next president, pledges good neighborly relations with Australia
- Atlee on next Hollywood project
- Jennifer Lopez Shares Dress Inspiration for Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding