David Olivier is one of the most prolific American track and field athletes in modern history.

A hurdle specialist, Oliver won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 110m hurdles and won the 2013 World Championships in the same event.

Oliver also serves as director of athletics at Howard, which became Beards' new home in 2022.

I didn't even know who David Oliver was until I started at Howard, Beard said.

But soon after arriving on campus, Beard realized the extent of his new coach's stature, especially at Howard. As a student, Oliver had been a two-time All-American hurdler and was enshrined in the Howard Athletics Hall of Fame.

My mindset was a little bit stress-based, Beard said. I was trained by one of the greatest athletes. I was trying to live up to his name, but it was so much pressure.

When Oliver first met Beard, he got straight to the point.

There's no reason to be as slow as you, he immediately told his new student-athlete.

In fact, Beard started as the slowest 110m hurdler of the three already at Howard.

He wasn't that fast back then, Oliver remembers. I told him: You are so much better than your performance.

Learning under Oliver, Beard quickly began to grow and prosper, rising to the top of the collegiate rankings as the second best in the country.

He was training me and really giving me his all,” Beard said. He had all the knowledge and I was really trying to take advantage of it. I tried to imitate him.

Beard did more than just imitate Oliver. Shortly after the outdoor season began, Beard broke Oliver's 19-year-old school record of 13.55 seconds in the 110m hurdles. Beard ran a scorching time of 13.31.

That was a major breakthrough for me,” Beard recalls. But it's funny because I don't really see him as that legend. I just see him as this guy who wants my best interest, you know? It means a lot because he really gave everything for me. I am grateful to have met him. I'm on a bit of the same journey as him.

If Beards' journey continues to mirror that of his Olympic medal-winning coach, he will be delighted.

I think back to when he got here, Oliver said. He was slow, but I could see that with work he would soon get the hang of the lecture and recording books. He worked so hard. He never missed training. He was never late. He came to the office to get extra tips.

But later that year, Beard ran into a painful obstacle. Competing in the regional competition in Jacksonville, Florida, Beard was expected to advance through the competition and qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

But he missed and finished in 37th place, falling in the first round and failing to qualify for the NCAAs.

I went to the results page, Oliver remembers. I had to scroll a long way to get to his name.

Beard was devastated.

I was like, Oh, I'm done with this, Beard said. I said, I don't want to do this anymore. It was embarrassing. My pride was broken in two.

It all happened like that. No redo, no redesign. That was it.

At the time, Beard was 50-50 on becoming a professional in the sport. The painful result in Jacksonville almost forced him to quit, but Beard credits a heart-to-heart with a teammate and with Oliver for leaning him in favor of sticking with it as a professional.

It reminded me of myself when I was on this trip, Oliver said. Many great talents give up before realizing how great they can be. I know Dylan didn't want to be mediocre.

So, Beard took the plunge. He became a professional.

“I just had a bad day and realized this is life,” Beard said. Everyone has a bad day. Nothing will be perfect. It is what it is, and it was my conscious decision to return to it.

After that, I was all in.