Get ready with Jessica Biel for the Fendi show in Milan





Jessica Biel is known for keeping things elegant and casual, but the star showed off the glamor at the Fendi show on Feb. 21 in Milan. In the middle of Fashion Month, the Candy The actress arrived front row at one of the most prestigious shows of the season, wearing a head-to-toe Fendi outfit that reflected “casual sex appeal” and effortless beauty. Forward, says Bienne In the style how her look came together, including a makeup trick that rarely fooled her, and what it felt like to be seated in the front row. The fashion The Biel outfit selected from Fendi's Fall/Winter 2024 collection reflected the energy of the fashion house and the rich history of the city in which the show took place. “The look I chose was a dress from the goddess section of the collection inspired by ancient Roman statues and art,” she says. Getty Images

The look in question, a pair of thigh-high leather boots and an oversized blouse with a goddess print, was well-suited for a front-row spot at the show. But it also reflects Biel's personal style. “[The top] “I had interesting cutouts on the back, which gave it a casual sex appeal,” says Biel. “I felt powerful and elegant in it and wore it at night or during the day for work.” The beauty Getty Images

Biel is known for relying on the magic of subtle makeup. Often spotted with soft pink lips and a lit-from-within glow, she chose to stay true to her go-to beauty approach for the Fendi show. “Today's glamor is inspired by effortless, chic beauty. We were looking for an easy, refreshed and playful daytime look,” she shares. As for how it all came together, Biel credits a tried-and-true makeup tip: “I sometimes like to choose my lip color first, apply it, and then build the rest of the makeup around that feature. ” The show Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi

You wouldn't know it from Biel's sense of ease (both sartorial and personal) in the front row, but the Fendi Fall/Winter 2024 show was Biel's first. “It’s my first time and the energy is huge,” she says of the experience. “Everyone is buzzing with enthusiasm.” Biel came away feeling invigorated from the experience, calling the day “truly electrifying and exciting to be a part of.” Fendi's FW24 collection brought tailoring to the forefront, layering modern proportions in its pieces and a subtle sense of whimsy in its contrasting color palette of rich jewel tones, dusty rose and mustard yellow. Getty Images

After catching a glimpse of all the elegance in action, Biel already has her eye on a few standout pieces and some ideas for how she would style them. “I loved the sheer polka dot skirts and sheer tops in the collection,” she shares. “I I would wear them to any party or outing. She was also drawn to Fendi's multi-layered silhouettes and statement coats. “I loved all the outerwear,” Biel shares. “The long, dark green coat was divine.” Getty Images

While the Fendi Fall/Winter 2024 show may have been her first foray into Fendi's Milan Fashion Week schedule, it likely won't be her last.

