Best Ties for Men 2024, Rated and Reviewed





Even though today's dress codes don't require a suit, wearing a tie doesn't have to look old-fashioned or fussy. The best ties for men come in a wide range of fabrics, prints and widths, so they easily add style and sophistication to your look without much effort. A versatile must-have, like Bonobos Premium Tieto classic models, such as Tommy Hilfigers Buffalo tartan tieto affordable solids, including Plain grosgrain tiethere is an option for every man and every occasion. The best ties for men are stylish and versatile enough to work with different shirts and dresses. … [+] codes. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS At Forbes Vetted, our experienced fashion team has written about everything from the best blazers for men to the most comfortable dress shirts. To bring you the best ties for men, we've leveraged our expertise and researched premium options, focusing on ties from well-known and younger workwear brands. Ahead, you'll find all the best ties that we highly recommend for every budget and taste. Materials: 100% silk | Colors: 16 total | Measurements: 60 inches long, 3 inches wide | Care: Dry clean What is remarkable: This American-made tie comes in a width that's not too thick or too thin and many patterns, making it a versatile option.

What could be better: This tie is only available in three solid colors. Bonobos is a brand we keep revisiting for good reason: their men's clothing and accessories are timeless, high quality and great value. The Premium Tie, available in solids and prints like stripes, florals and a textured jacquard weave, is versatile enough to wear to multiple events and the price is simply unbeatable for this type of handmade quality. What the reviews say: Many reviewers love this pick for its incredible quality, perfect design, and perfect thickness for a modern bow. However, some find it too expensive for a standard tie. Materials: 100% silk | Colors: 5 total | Measurements: 58.6 inches long, 3.1 inches wide | Care: Dry clean What is remarkable: This stain-resistant finish helps repel spills.

What could be better: The length may be too long for those who are shorter. No detail was spared with Charles Tyrwhitt's polka dot silk tie. It features a fun polka dot pattern that stands out in a crowd, a hold-and-retrieve loop for a lay-flat effect, and a convenient stain-resistant coating that repels liquids. The 100% silk tie is also hand finished, ensuring a sophisticated, high-quality look no matter where you wear it. What the reviews say: Some praise this tie for its excellent material and quality, as well as its beautiful color and style, but one person notes that the length is definitely not for 5'3″ and under. Materials: 100% silk | Colors: 59 in total | Measurements: Super Skinny: 58 inches long, 2 inches wide; Skinny: 58 inches long, 2.5 inches wide; Modern: 58 inches long, 3 inches wide; Traditional: 58 inches long, 3.25 inches wide | Care: Dry clean What is remarkable: This style is available in several fits so you're sure to find the silhouette you prefer.

What could be better: Some say colors online may be different in person. Fashion truth: You don't need to spend a lot to look great. The grosgrain tie, available in nearly 60 colors, is one of the best budget-friendly options we found in our research. With a ribbed silk weave and luxurious texture, this choice is worn for both business and casual events. It also comes in four distinct fits, so you can try a few styles without breaking the bank. What the reviews say: One Tie Bar enthusiast says this is probably my 10th tie from this company and it shows no signs of wear compared to other brands for triple the price. Others, however, think the tie is too short and several say it wrinkles a lot during the shipping process. Materials: English silk | Colors: 5 total | Measurements: 2.5 inches wide | Care: Not listed What is remarkable: This vintage-style prep tie handcrafted in New York will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

What could be better: Its 2.5 inches at the widest point, which may seem too narrow for some. With a classic diagonal striped design that will never go out of style, this English silk tie from J.Crew brings a sophisticated touch to your everyday look. We're fans of this burgundy-navy version, but it comes in five colorful stripe options, all of which will complement your blue suit. What the reviews say: It's a beautiful tie that adds a bit of preppy New England style to an outfit and the color palette is on point. One reviewer, however, says the color doesn't match what's shown online. Materials: 100% silk | Colors: 1 total | Measurements: 58 inches long, 3 inches wide | Care: Dry clean What is remarkable: The fabric is stain-resistant and water-repellent, which is helpful if you're prone to spills.

What could be better: Textured silk can snag if not handled carefully. Black suits give off a sophisticated vibe as it is, but adding a darker tie like this gray textured option from Banana Republic is an easy way to further elevate your formal look. Its standard measurements fit most men, and the water- and stain-resistant fabric is an added feature. What the reviews say: Reviewers love this tie for its price and versatility, saying it worked great with several of my husband's suits and the texture is unique and suitable for both business and formal wear. According to one user, however, the downside is that the fabric snags easily. Materials: 83% silk, 17% metallic fibers | Colors: 3 in total | Measurements: 59.1 inches long, 3.3 inches wide | Care: Dry clean What is remarkable: The metallic threads of this tie add understated visual interest.

What could be better: It's a little wider than some other styles, so keep that in mind if you prefer your ties skinny. Italian company Brioni has been making fine formal wear since 1945, and this luxurious metallic silk tie exemplifies the brand's historic attention to detail. With tiny gold threads woven into the silk, the fabric gives a slight shimmer, giving it a polished effect that would be striking with matching gold cufflinks. Although this pick is more expensive than ours on our list, this investment is made to last a lifetime and be worn for years. Materials: 100% silk | Colors: 5 total | Measurements: 56.25 inches long, 2 inches wide | Care: Dry clean What is remarkable: This tie is made in Italy and its clean design will win you major style points.

This tie is made in Italy and its clean design will win you major style points. What could be better: At only two inches wide, it might be too skinny for some. A knit tie is the perfect way to go when you're looking to dress without getting too fancy. This striped Todd Snyder version does just that; it can be worn to make evening wear more approachable or to elevate a casual look. The open-weave knit is designed with a distinctive straight cut from end to end that stands out in a sea of ​​smooth silk options, and for the perfect dimple, the brand recommends a four-handed knot. Fans of solid colors take note: If you like the silk knit texture but stripes are a little loud for you, Todd Snyder also has a solid option. What the reviews say: Reviewers note the quality of this tie, saying these silk knits are beautifully crafted with beautiful colors. But one wearer had concerns about the durability of this tie, saying its retaining loop came loose upon first use, so be sure to treat it with care. Why trust Forbes Verified Our team at Forbes Vetted is committed to bringing you the best fashion possible. We've covered a variety of men's fashion topics, including the best men's suits, the most comfortable men's dress shoes, and the best men's chinos, obsessively researching and analyzing every detail with an eye critical. Our goal is to bring you the best products on the market, with a focus on quality, design style, value and much more. We understand that the options for browsing online are vast and our goal is to point you in the right direction so you can make the smartest, most stylish purchasing decisions, no matter what you're looking for.

