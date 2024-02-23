Fashion
Milanese fashion magazine: Prada and Tom Ford
Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Prada, Tom Ford
Hats, aprons, jumpsuits, bows, tablecloths, gloves, bras, stoles, trains, busts, flowers, bloomers: if you collect the most banal feminine attributes over time and add the harder side of sewing masculine, you get Prada. And if you dissect Prada, you get fashion. You can name many other designers who used this mixture to create new fashion: Jean Paul Gaultier, Martin Margiela and Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garcons, to name just three. But this season, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' collection seemed doubly strange, partly because it seemed tied to pervasive nostalgia and partly because some clothes are a challenge to wear.
Perspective really mattered on this show in terms of what you understood about clothes. First, the floor of the Prada exhibition space was specially made of transparent glass mounted on a metal frame about three feet above a sort of terrarium, with ferns, grasses and a stream running through the center . So there was the sensation of floating for the public and the models and the murky appearance of the terrain, which of course we could neither touch nor smell.
Prada
Photo: Courtesy of Prada
Secondly, and most importantly, if you look at the clothes from the front, as most photographers did, you would get the impression of a crisp suit in dark, expensive wool, somewhat slender in shape, with the skirt just below the knees. But if you sat at the sides of the podium, you saw a different outfit. The strict jacket seemed to gain more elegant volume and the skirt, well, it was only a half-skirt. Only the front section existed and models in pastel or white silk slips were displayed at the back. Oops!
Prada
Photo: Courtesy of Prada
This is not a new fashionable device. Twenty-five years ago it was common to wear a blazer or sweater with half slips with heels and no stockings. Stylist Camilla Nickerson was the first person I saw doing it. Prada itself used lingerie in its collections. And designers showed variations on well-fitted garments that were cut or, if you prefer, deconstructed. I remember buying a Margiela pinstripe wool maxi dress at Barneys. Based on a men's vest, the back was silk and stopped just below my butt. Simons and Prada also made one or two coats with silk backs.
But to isolate or focus on a single gesture or fragment of this captivating collection is to miss the designer's purpose and, ultimately, the compact picture of women's and fashion history that she offers. I look at history a lot to learn something, Prada said backstage, emphasizing women's history and adding that nostalgia is not the issue at all. Simons said they began working on the collection discussing love and romance, and the ideas took off from there. It's just instinctive, he said of some of their creations. And not everything is explainable.
Prada
Photo: Courtesy of Prada
In a sense, the creators were highlighting things that have, in part, made up the lives of many women. The slips, for example, were decorated with flowers and actually referred to beautiful table linens. A model wore a pink sweater with a purple jumpsuit and a fragment of a brown tweed straight skirt with a cuff at the hem. A purple cord was tied around her waist. Was the skirt essentially an apron? Or a pant leg? Regardless, it's an interesting abstraction of women's history, at least in the middle and upper classes, from confinement at home to wearing pants and freedom. The skirt suit worn by Julia Nobis asks the same question, but her jacket is just as curious. Seen from the front, it appears two-dimensional, like a paper doll's clothing. Indeed, many garments have this effect until you see the model in its entirety.
Prada
Photo: Courtesy of Prada
Prada and Simons incorporated this human complexity into their collection, and they also did so in a modest and tender way. Under some dresses were bloomers. It's a nice change from the shorts, and funnier. Satin bows embellish many outfits, although somehow a Prada bow doesn't look stupid. It retains the strangeness that is Prada. Designers also evoked 1950s glamour, with a series of opera coats and off-the-shoulder cocktail dresses in what looked like black or purple silk taffeta. But when we discover that the fabric is technical nylon, the styles escape their historical cage. The final black coast dress, with a fitted bodice and high collar, was simply stunning.
Prada
Photo: Courtesy of Prada
Some clothes will be difficult to wear or, like those aprons/skirts hanging off the pant legs, just plain annoying. But even though I sometimes felt like there was more brain than feeling in the collection, it was a pleasure to see Prada and Simons take their conversation further. As Simons said, fashion doesn't always have to be accessible or even immediately acceptable.
Tom Ford
Photo: Courtesy of Tom Ford
In 65 looks, on a remarkably long runway, Peter Hawkings covered Tom Ford's waterfront on Thursday night. He wore skin-tight black mesh catsuits, dresses in liquid jersey and body-molded shapes, sexy three-piece suits in smooth fabrics, and a fine series of military styles in dark wool for men and women. The fit was impeccable and generally snug, the quality clearly high. And the show was an improvement over Hawkings' debut last fall. The problem, however, was that this highly structured form, if not the sensibility behind it, did not seem modern. There are undoubtedly plenty of women who want to look super polished, but they might also appreciate Hawkings' less rigid, more free-spirited formula.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thecut.com/article/milan-fashion-review-prada-tom-ford.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The men's table tennis team advances to the semi-finals of the World Cup
- Milanese fashion magazine: Prada and Tom Ford
- Are Roboto weights different between Figma and Google fonts? – Ask the Community
- HMS Prince of Wales arrives in Norway for major NATO exercise
- Supreme Court conservatives prepare to rewrite the rulebook
- The US and EU impose new sanctions on Russia as the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine approaches.
- US lands unmanned Odysseus spacecraft on the Moon
- Tribute to Charley Pride in concert May 2024 | Arts and entertainment
- Hartland opens the hockey state playoffs against North Oakland
- Tofersen receives positive opinion from European Medicines Agency committee
- Big mistake in Google integration. Is it a Google issue? – support
- International Pathogen Surveillance Network Launches Pathogen Genomics Catalytic Grant Fund