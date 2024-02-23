Milanese fashion magazine: Prada and Tom Ford

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Prada, Tom Ford

Hats, aprons, jumpsuits, bows, tablecloths, gloves, bras, stoles, trains, busts, flowers, bloomers: if you collect the most banal feminine attributes over time and add the harder side of sewing masculine, you get Prada. And if you dissect Prada, you get fashion. You can name many other designers who used this mixture to create new fashion: Jean Paul Gaultier, Martin Margiela and Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garcons, to name just three. But this season, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' collection seemed doubly strange, partly because it seemed tied to pervasive nostalgia and partly because some clothes are a challenge to wear.

Perspective really mattered on this show in terms of what you understood about clothes. First, the floor of the Prada exhibition space was specially made of transparent glass mounted on a metal frame about three feet above a sort of terrarium, with ferns, grasses and a stream running through the center . So there was the sensation of floating for the public and the models and the murky appearance of the terrain, which of course we could neither touch nor smell.

Secondly, and most importantly, if you look at the clothes from the front, as most photographers did, you would get the impression of a crisp suit in dark, expensive wool, somewhat slender in shape, with the skirt just below the knees. But if you sat at the sides of the podium, you saw a different outfit. The strict jacket seemed to gain more elegant volume and the skirt, well, it was only a half-skirt. Only the front section existed and models in pastel or white silk slips were displayed at the back. Oops!

This is not a new fashionable device. Twenty-five years ago it was common to wear a blazer or sweater with half slips with heels and no stockings. Stylist Camilla Nickerson was the first person I saw doing it. Prada itself used lingerie in its collections. And designers showed variations on well-fitted garments that were cut or, if you prefer, deconstructed. I remember buying a Margiela pinstripe wool maxi dress at Barneys. Based on a men's vest, the back was silk and stopped just below my butt. Simons and Prada also made one or two coats with silk backs.

But to isolate or focus on a single gesture or fragment of this captivating collection is to miss the designer's purpose and, ultimately, the compact picture of women's and fashion history that she offers. I look at history a lot to learn something, Prada said backstage, emphasizing women's history and adding that nostalgia is not the issue at all. Simons said they began working on the collection discussing love and romance, and the ideas took off from there. It's just instinctive, he said of some of their creations. And not everything is explainable.

In a sense, the creators were highlighting things that have, in part, made up the lives of many women. The slips, for example, were decorated with flowers and actually referred to beautiful table linens. A model wore a pink sweater with a purple jumpsuit and a fragment of a brown tweed straight skirt with a cuff at the hem. A purple cord was tied around her waist. Was the skirt essentially an apron? Or a pant leg? Regardless, it's an interesting abstraction of women's history, at least in the middle and upper classes, from confinement at home to wearing pants and freedom. The skirt suit worn by Julia Nobis asks the same question, but her jacket is just as curious. Seen from the front, it appears two-dimensional, like a paper doll's clothing. Indeed, many garments have this effect until you see the model in its entirety.

Prada and Simons incorporated this human complexity into their collection, and they also did so in a modest and tender way. Under some dresses were bloomers. It's a nice change from the shorts, and funnier. Satin bows embellish many outfits, although somehow a Prada bow doesn't look stupid. It retains the strangeness that is Prada. Designers also evoked 1950s glamour, with a series of opera coats and off-the-shoulder cocktail dresses in what looked like black or purple silk taffeta. But when we discover that the fabric is technical nylon, the styles escape their historical cage. The final black coast dress, with a fitted bodice and high collar, was simply stunning.

Some clothes will be difficult to wear or, like those aprons/skirts hanging off the pant legs, just plain annoying. But even though I sometimes felt like there was more brain than feeling in the collection, it was a pleasure to see Prada and Simons take their conversation further. As Simons said, fashion doesn't always have to be accessible or even immediately acceptable.

In 65 looks, on a remarkably long runway, Peter Hawkings covered Tom Ford's waterfront on Thursday night. He wore skin-tight black mesh catsuits, dresses in liquid jersey and body-molded shapes, sexy three-piece suits in smooth fabrics, and a fine series of military styles in dark wool for men and women. The fit was impeccable and generally snug, the quality clearly high. And the show was an improvement over Hawkings' debut last fall. The problem, however, was that this highly structured form, if not the sensibility behind it, did not seem modern. There are undoubtedly plenty of women who want to look super polished, but they might also appreciate Hawkings' less rigid, more free-spirited formula.