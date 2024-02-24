Connect with us

Fashion

Seven courses in the fashion industry on Dezeen Courses

Seven courses in the fashion industry on Dezeen Courses

 


Dezeen courses: We've rounded up seven courses in the fashion industry that suit people at different stages of their career.

Available at institutes based in the US, UK and Spain, the courses are not limited to fashion design but cover broader fashion-related topics including journalism and writing, techniques of sewing and business.

Here are seven courses in the fashion industry listed on Dezeen Courses:

Luxury Streetwear, The Heartbeat of Fashion, Graduate BA (Hons) Fashion Collection 2023, by Rebecca Afrane AdjeiLuxury Streetwear, The Heartbeat of Fashion, Graduate BA (Hons) Fashion Collection 2023, by Rebecca Afrane Adjei

BA (Hons) Fashion at Staffordshire University

The BA (Hons) Fashion course at Staffordshire University allows students to learn fashion design skills through lectures and practical workshops.

Learn more about the course ›

Fashion artists in the woodsFashion artists in the woods

MA Fashion Communication: Fashion Journalism at Central Saint Martins

The MA Fashion Communication: Fashion Journalism course at Central Saint Martins equips students with writing and editing skills that they can apply to magazines, newspapers, blogs, websites and social media.

Learn more about the course ›

Man cuts fabric in fabric store with hats on the wallMan cuts fabric in fabric store with hats on the wall

Fashion Design and Sewing Classes at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago

The Fashion Design and Sewing: Continuing Education for Adults course from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago teaches students the basics of sewing and how to create hems and bodices.

Learn more about the course ›

tapestry in progress, photo courtesy of IE Universitytapestry in progress, photo courtesy of IE University

Bachelor of Fashion Design at IE University

The Bachelor of Fashion Design course at IE University prepares students with relevant craft and business knowledge to work in the global fashion design industry.

Learn more about the course ›

two black models wearing fashion works by Central Saint Martins student Francesca Laketwo black models wearing fashion works by Central Saint Martins student Francesca Lake

Postgraduate Diploma Fashion at Central Saint Martins

The Graduate Diploma Fashion course at Central Saint Martins strengthens students' fashion portfolio through tutorials that teach technical and professional skills.

Learn more about the course ›

behind-the-scenes photo from AUB Graduate Fashion Catwalk 2023behind-the-scenes photo from AUB Graduate Fashion Catwalk 2023

BA (Hons) Fashion at Bournemouth University of the Arts

The BA (Hons) Fashion course at Arts University Bournemouth enables students to create a portfolio of skills to support the launch of their fashion career.

Learn more about the course ›

Four sketches by a Sheffield Hallam University student in menswear designsFour sketches by a Sheffield Hallam University student in menswear designs

BA (Hons) Fashion Design at Sheffield Hallam University

The BA (Hons) Fashion Design course at Sheffield Hallam University equips students with 2D and 3D design skills to create designs that critically address environmental and ethical issues.

Learn more about the course ›

Dezeen courses

Dezeen Courses is a service from Dezeen that provides details of architecture, interior and design courses around the world. Click here for more information.