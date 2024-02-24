Gisele Bndchen Stuns in This Balmain Dress + More Fashion News





Photography courtesy of Balmain Plus, the new Uniqlo collection: C is here. Gisele Bündchen stuns in Balmain spring campaign No NFL husband? No problem. Gisele Bndchen is thriving in her new era of singlehood and her new role as the star of the Balmains Spring 2024 campaign. Showing off her body-ody-ody in a Balmain floral mini dress, the model also carries the new Jolie Madame bag, whose name references the house's legendary mid-century silhouettes. And while creative director Olivier Rousteing admits that flowers might not be that revolutionary, he revealed in a press release that our colorful collection for this season is definitely an unapologetic celebration of the power of love, beauty and joy, because today we could definitely all use a lot more joy, beauty and love in our lives. Agreed. buy now COS and Linda Farrow launch nostalgia-inspired glasses Photography by Cos Did you miss the first collaboration between COS and Linda Farrow in 2023? Don't worry, the brands are teaming up again, this time on a collection of 10 reworked archival frames. Think nostalgia-infused eyewear like a pair of oversized '70s frames, Tom Ford-style tortoiseshell aviators, razor-sharp cat eyes and more. buy now Let Balenciaga choose your next playlist Photography courtesy of Balenciaga Looking for a recce playlist? (Ibid.) Dig into the Balenciaga musical series whose new collaboration is with the late award-winning American composer and arranger Angelo Badalamenti. The playlist features songs that have all been hand-selected by Badalamenti and includes a compilation of his own works. Additionally, the luxury brand is launching a series of limited edition products that will be available in select stores and online. Music to our ears indeed. buy now Clare Waight Keller's second collection for Uniqlo is all about color Photography courtesy of Uniqlo It's never too early to start your spring shopping and the Uniqlo collection: It's here to help. Under the creative direction of Clare Waight Keller, the new warm-weather offering is a lesson in color and comfort. The platter includes poppy reds, blush pinks, aqua blues and military greens, while the silhouettes of the garments themselves embody an effortless ease that everyone was looking for in spring. Think belted jackets, relaxed blazers and pleated dresses. buy now Protect yourself with silk laundry Photography courtesy of Silk Laundry “Welcome to Collection One, where clothes become shields and fashion a symbol of empowerment,” writes Katie Kolodinski, creative director of Silky Laundry, of the brand's first collection of 2024. “A world where style and protection are cleverly intertwined.” How does this concept translate into clothing? Expect all the luxurious materials Silk Laundry has become known for in new silhouettes and with designs by Australian artist Miranda Skoczek. buy now This post contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. More style Style

