6 Best Hoodies on Amazon, 2024 | GQ tested
Two things conspired to make the best hoodies on Amazon some of the best hoodies you can buy anywhere. First of all, there is the fact that famous brands have now joined the two-day shipping house. You'll find many of our best men's hoodies from Carhartt, Champion, Russell Athletic, Hanes and more available on the site. And the second: we're in a wonderfully post-hoodie place, fashion-wise. Yes you could buy a $500 designer hoodie, but you don't have much style influence anymore. Especially not when you can get a well-fitting, high-quality, really sturdy hoodie that fits perfectly with whatever relaxed fit you have in mind at, well, Amazon prices.
The best hoodies on Amazon, at a glance:
And of course, wardrobe staples like men's hoodies are where Amazon and its fast shipping excel. Amazon hoodies run the gamut, from inexpensive (our favorite budget version is under $20, on sale) to muscular; the zippered sweater; marked from faded to brightly colored.
Over the years, GQ Staff members and style editors have tested, worn, and loved dozens of hoodies, including many of the reliable classics we've mentioned. We chose our favorites based on quality, durability, fit, and details (and you can read more about how we judged the best hoodies and the editors who judgedhere.) And now we've put together this guide to the best Amazon hoodies for men worth picking up in 2024. You'll be able to thank us in two days when your package arrives.
Best Overall: The Defending Champion's Middleweight Terry Slim Hoodie
Reigning Champ takes his sweats seriously. Like, artisanal craftsmanship seriously. To give you an overview, Vancouver-based CYC Design Corp, the same manufacturer that once made the famous Supreme sportswear, launched Reigning Champ in 2007. This means you can get a quality Supreme hoodie without having to wait for a drop. We could see this attention to detail during our fit testing of the Midweight Terry Slim Hoodie, especially in the industrial-grade ribbed hems that still flexed comfortably around our wrists and waist.
From dense terry cloth to impeccable stitching, everything is made to the highest specifications in Reigning Champ's own Canadian factory. As the name suggests, the fit is a little slimmer, making it nice for sweating, if you're the type of guy who works out in a sweatshirt. Whether you're looking for the ultimate hoodie on Amazon or not, this is it.
GQ Staff Favorite: The Russell Athletic Dri-Power Fleece Hoodie
Countless brands are offering cheap sweatshirts in 2024, but only Russell Athletic can claim to be the brand that literally invented the sweatshirt. This explains why vintage Russell clothing is a Holy Grail level favorite among collectors. To be fair, the company's modern hoodies aren't as beefy as the older products, few brands are, but somehow Russell manages to make an extremely affordable sweatshirt which always feels good. GQ Staff members have loved these classic hoodies for years. We love the old-school details like the V-neck insert, ribbed cuffs and drawstring hood. This is a mid-weight, long-sleeved garment perfect for wearing almost all year round, meaning you get what you pay for. With over a dozen colors to choose from, we highly recommend picking up two or three.
Most Trusted Hoodie: Carhartt Midweight Rain Defender Hoodie
If you've ever walked past a construction site, you've probably seen Carhartt's classic hoodie. It's dense and durable, with a cotton blend fabric that's thicker than most jeans. A water-repellent finish can prevent some drops and spills (but no, it's not a substitute for a raincoat). If you prefer a more visible Carhartt brand, go for the same brand. Carhartt Logo Sleeve Hoodie, although you will lose the Rain Defender finish. For guys who like to wear their hoodie outside the house, this is a smart upgrade over the basics from Hanes or Russell Athletics.
The essential sweater: the Champion Reverse Weave hoodie
Russell Athletic may have created the original sweatshirt, but Champion can lay claim to it invent the hoodie. Champion's also held up well in terms of thickness, strength, and durability, which is why we don't mind paying more for their hoodies.
