Loro Piana FW24 at Milan Fashion Week





Italian luxury brand Loro Piana presents its upcoming fall/winter 2024-2025 collection during this year's Milan Fashion Week. Honoring its century-old legacy of honing its craftsmanship spanning the fibers, fabrics and shapes that have carved the Maison's aisle in luxury, this year focuses on its historic association with the fiori di cardo (or flower of thistle). From the use of the carding machine – a tool equipped with the brand's iconic thistle flowers to brush and lift cashmere obtaining its unique texture – to its incorporation into its coat of arms since 1951, cardo has always been a main point of reference for the House. . The upcoming collection also explores the unique excellences of Loro Piana fabrics including Cheviot, Vicua, Cashmere and Baby Cashmere. The House also draws on its archives to reintroduce its signature Pecora Nera, exclusively sourced in New Zealand, as well as Sopra Visso wool from the Sibillini Mountains in Italy. Drawing inspiration from the elegant personal styles of brothers Sergio and Pier Luigi Loro Piana who led the brand from the 1970s to 2013, the garments' details and finishes pay homage to their fashion rituals. The cardo-shaped pins fastening the collars are not only a reference to the thistle which creates a touch of textured thrill, but also a nod to the way Sergio stored jackets in his wardrobe; with the collar raised and the lapels closed and pinned to maintain the softness of the fold. 1 of 8

This season, Loro Piana offers a contemporary take on eveningwear, where pieces like unstructured blazers and overshirts create a lived-in, everyday feel while staple silhouettes like the Roadstar, Icer and Spagna are reimagined in its key FW24 fabrics . Elsewhere, the House reinvents its illustrious aesthetic through an outsider lens, with the collection comprised of functional outerwear pieces including down jackets, military jackets and bomber jackets as well as utility vests. Meticulous tailoring completes the collection: single and double-breasted tuxedos, plush shearling coats and silk turtlenecks offer a refined evening look. Staying true to the classic aesthetic, derby laces, classic loafers and versatile suede wallabies form this collection's footwear delivery. A selection of leather items adorn the accessories offering, key pieces include the oversized Bale bag and a weekend tote iteration of the Loom. To commemorate this year's Milan Fashion Week and the presentation of its new Fall/Winter 2025-2025 collection, Loro Piana is organizing an immersive installation in the Italian fashion capital, tracing its rich legacy of fashion innovations. technical fabrics, from thermally conductive graphene to cashmere mixed materials, as well as highlighting the fiori di cardo and a selection of books from its archives. The Maison also takes over the kiosk on Via dei Giardini inspired by its emblematic cardo flower. Open on February 23 and 24, it is open to the public and bouquets of carefully selected thistle flowers are offered to visitors. Check out the FW24-25 looks showcased at Milan Fashion Week in the gallery above. For more information about the House, visit Loro Piana website.

