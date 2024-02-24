Fashion
Hawkes Bay: Dress For Success hits the catwalks
Dress For Success Hawkes Bay director Jo Jacobson says the fashion fundraiser is an important event for the charity.
How many clothes have you hidden and sulked in the back of your wardrobe because they haven't seen the light of day for months, or even years?
You know the ones I'm talking about. That dress that's expensive but doesn't fit well, or that jacket that looked good the day you bought it but didn't the next time you put it on.
Clothes that have barely been worn but that you're not ready to let go of because they might fit you one day or I might wear them one day.
Well, here's your chance to make space in your wardrobe and help other women in our community.
Dress For Success Hawkes Bay works with women and supports them in their return to work by dressing them so they feel confident going to interviews.
The Charitable Trust is hosting a fashion fundraiser on April 18 at MTG Hawkes Bay, from 6pm to 9pm.
Dress For Success Hawkes Bay director Jo Jacobson says the fundraiser is an important event for the charity.
Although we love receiving nice clothes, we need money to pay for things like rent and other resources, Jo said.
The fundraiser will be a lot of fun. We have guest speakers including Jenni Giblin, A Client Story, Averil Wills, Katie Nimon and Catherine Wedd.
On the trail, three generations of women from the same family who lost everything in the cyclone.
Jo said Dress For Success had supported the family with fun outfits throughout the year and they would be walking the catwalk in outfits they had chosen themselves.
There would also be a Fashion Challenge which will see Dress For Success customers and friends walk the red carpet wearing clothing donated by the community and pitted against looks styled by local designers Caroline Lawrence of Design Emporium, Halka Creative Design and Nku Pahiki .
The public can vote and can also bid on Art Deco outfits modeled by Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and Katie.
Luxury items and experiences donated by local businesses will also be auctioned.
We'll have canapes and bubbles, so it's really good value for the price of a ticket.
Jo says she feels lucky to be doing something she loves so much.
I found a role that was simply made for me. I have a gift for helping women find their style. Making them look good is such a confidence booster and they are then open to a discussion about their transferable skills and how to update their CV in the local job market and suddenly together we have created opportunities!
I had a girlfriend here for Deco and she came to a dressing session I was doing for a client about to start work before I took her to her hotel. Her words later were amazing to see you in operation, all these clothes and you were able to choose clothes that she loved and looked great in!
That's why we need your delicately worn clothes. They are essential to helping our women look good, feel better and ensure they are ready to work.
She said some of the customer comments include oh my god I look like a woman now, I can't believe how I feel in a dress. I've never worn one before.
Jo said they don't just dress customers.
We create your style and it's amazing what happens right in front of a client. Something perfect for them. I think the universe takes care of us.
The charity supported women after the floods, including those living in Waipatu Marae.
We also helped dress some nannies for the Kaumatua ball with clothes donated by Augustine (one of our supporters). There were several pairs of white jeans among the clothes. It took a day or two, but then some nannies were walking around in jeans with boomboxes and dancing to the music. It was so much fun. “
Details
Dress up for the Success Fashion Fundraiser
April 18
6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
MTG Hawkes Bay, 1 Tennyson Street, Napier
eventfinda tickets
Drop-off points for lightly worn clothing
Hastings Women's Center
Cnr Russell and Eastbourne Street East, Hastings
Dress for Success Studio
Bower House 18 Bower Street
Napier
For hours of operation, volunteer information, or to make a donation, visit hawkesbay.dressforsuccess.org
- Linda Hall is a Hastings-based deputy editor for Hawkes Bay Today and has 30 years of newsroom experience. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and edits a column.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/hawkes-bay-today/news/hawkes-bay-dress-for-success-hits-the-catwalk/PM3DDWG5GJACRNCZ55OYO5WU7E/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hawkes Bay: Dress For Success hits the catwalks
- Stock market today: Wall Street clings to modest gains and marks another winning week
- Xi emphasizes equipment upgrading_Chinadaily.com.cn
- 27 road sections in South Sulawesi inaugurated by President Joko Widodo
- Amanpour to Putin's ex-advisor: Why do you want to send your men to die?
- Judge Officially Says Trump Owes $454 Million in Civil Fraud Case, Countdown Begins for Him to Appeal
- British authorities make largest-ever cocaine seizure, seizing $450 million worth of drugs
- A horror film will be shown on the filming site | Entertainment News
- Xavier University Athletics
- Loro Piana FW24 at Milan Fashion Week
- Relive the disastrous 1906 San Francisco earthquake in a new novel, The Phoenix Crown… – CBC
- WeHo looks back at Lisa Vanderpumps' PUMP restaurants on their last day in West Hollywood