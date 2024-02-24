Hawkes Bay: Dress For Success hits the catwalks

Dress For Success Hawkes Bay director Jo Jacobson says the fashion fundraiser is an important event for the charity.

How many clothes have you hidden and sulked in the back of your wardrobe because they haven't seen the light of day for months, or even years?

You know the ones I'm talking about. That dress that's expensive but doesn't fit well, or that jacket that looked good the day you bought it but didn't the next time you put it on.

Clothes that have barely been worn but that you're not ready to let go of because they might fit you one day or I might wear them one day.

Well, here's your chance to make space in your wardrobe and help other women in our community.

Dress For Success Hawkes Bay works with women and supports them in their return to work by dressing them so they feel confident going to interviews.

The Charitable Trust is hosting a fashion fundraiser on April 18 at MTG Hawkes Bay, from 6pm to 9pm.

Although we love receiving nice clothes, we need money to pay for things like rent and other resources, Jo said.

The fundraiser will be a lot of fun. We have guest speakers including Jenni Giblin, A Client Story, Averil Wills, Katie Nimon and Catherine Wedd.

On the trail, three generations of women from the same family who lost everything in the cyclone.

Jo said Dress For Success had supported the family with fun outfits throughout the year and they would be walking the catwalk in outfits they had chosen themselves.

There would also be a Fashion Challenge which will see Dress For Success customers and friends walk the red carpet wearing clothing donated by the community and pitted against looks styled by local designers Caroline Lawrence of Design Emporium, Halka Creative Design and Nku Pahiki .

The public can vote and can also bid on Art Deco outfits modeled by Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and Katie.

Luxury items and experiences donated by local businesses will also be auctioned.

We'll have canapes and bubbles, so it's really good value for the price of a ticket.

Jo says she feels lucky to be doing something she loves so much.

I found a role that was simply made for me. I have a gift for helping women find their style. Making them look good is such a confidence booster and they are then open to a discussion about their transferable skills and how to update their CV in the local job market and suddenly together we have created opportunities!

I had a girlfriend here for Deco and she came to a dressing session I was doing for a client about to start work before I took her to her hotel. Her words later were amazing to see you in operation, all these clothes and you were able to choose clothes that she loved and looked great in!

That's why we need your delicately worn clothes. They are essential to helping our women look good, feel better and ensure they are ready to work.

She said some of the customer comments include oh my god I look like a woman now, I can't believe how I feel in a dress. I've never worn one before.

Jo said they don't just dress customers.

We create your style and it's amazing what happens right in front of a client. Something perfect for them. I think the universe takes care of us.

The charity supported women after the floods, including those living in Waipatu Marae.

We also helped dress some nannies for the Kaumatua ball with clothes donated by Augustine (one of our supporters). There were several pairs of white jeans among the clothes. It took a day or two, but then some nannies were walking around in jeans with boomboxes and dancing to the music. It was so much fun. “

Details

Dress up for the Success Fashion Fundraiser

April 18

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

MTG Hawkes Bay, 1 Tennyson Street, Napier

eventfinda tickets

Drop-off points for lightly worn clothing

Hastings Women's Center

Cnr Russell and Eastbourne Street East, Hastings

Dress for Success Studio

Bower House 18 Bower Street

Napier

For hours of operation, volunteer information, or to make a donation, visit hawkesbay.dressforsuccess.org