Tracking All 32 NCAA Men's Basketball Conference Tournaments and Automatic Bidding for 2024

Eastern America
(Support) Quarter-finals: March 9
Semi-finals: March 12
Championship: 11 a.m. ET March 16 on ESPN2 Top seed American athletic
(Support)

First round: March 13
Second round: March 14
Quarter-finals: March 15
Semi-finals: March 16
Championship: 3:15 p.m. ET March 17 on ESPN

Fort Worth, TX Atlantic 10
(Support) First round: March 12
Second round: March 13
Quarter-finals: March 14
Semi-finals: March 16
Championship: 1 p.m. ET March 17 on CBS Brooklyn, New York ACC
(Support) First round: March 12
Second round: March 13
Quarter-finals: March 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 8:30 p.m. ET March 16 on ESPN Washington DC I LIVE
(Support) First round: March 4
Quarter-finals: March 5
Semi-finals: March 7
Championship: 2 p.m. ET March 10 on ESPN2 Campus Big 12
(Support) First round: March 12
Second round: March 13
Quarter-finals: March 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 6 p.m. ET March 16 on ESPN Kansas City, MO Great East
(Support) First round: March 13
Quarter-finals: March 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 6:30 p.m. ET March 16 on FOX New York City big sky
(Support) First round: March 9
Second round: March 10
Quarter-finals: March 11
Semi-finals: March 12
Championship: 11:30 p.m. ET March 13 on ESPN2 Boise, Idaho Great South
(Support) First round: March 6
Quarter-finals: March 8
Semi-finals: March 9
Championship: 12 p.m. ET March 10 on ESPN2 High Point, North Carolina Big Ten
(Support) First round: March 13
Second round: March 14
Quarter-finals: March 15
Semi-finals: March 16
Championship: 3:30 p.m. ET March 17 on CBS Minneapolis, Minnesota Great West
(Support) First round: March 13
Second round: March 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 9:30 p.m. ET March 16 Henderson, Nevada CAA
(Support) First round: March 8
Second round: March 9
Quarter-finals: March 10
Semi-finals: March 11
Championship: 7 p.m. ET March 12 on CBSSports Network Washington DC USA Conference
(Support) First round: March 12
Quarter-finals: March 13 and 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 8:30 p.m. ET March 16 on CBSSports Network Huntsville, Alabama Horizon League
(Support) First round: March 5
Quarter-finals: March 7
Semi-finals: March 11
Championship: 7 p.m. ET March 12 on ESPN/ESPN2 Indianapolis, Indiana (semifinals in progress) Ivy League
(Support) Semi-finals: March 16
Championship: 12 p.m. ET March 17 on ESPN2 New York City MAAC
(Support) Opening round: March 12
Quarter-finals: March 13 and 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 7:30 p.m. ET March 16 on ESPNU Atlantic City, New Jersey MAC
(Support) Quarter-finals: March 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 7:30 p.m. ET March 16 on ESPN2 Cleveland, Ohio MEAC
(Support) Quarter-finals: March 13 and 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 1 p.m. ET March 16 on ESPN2 Norfolk, Virginia Missouri Valley
(Support) First round: March 7
Quarter-finals: March 8
Semi-finals: March 9
Championship: 2 p.m. ET March 10 on CBS St. Louis, Missouri Mountain West
(Support) Opening round: March 13
Quarter-finals: March 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 6 p.m. ET March 16 La Vegas, Nevada Northeast
(Support) Quarter-finals: March 6
Semi-finals: March 9
Championship: 7 p.m. ET March 12 on ESPN2 Top seed Ohio Valley
(Support) First round: March 6
Quarter-finals: March 7
Semi-finals: March 8
Championship: 7 p.m. ET March 9 on ESPN2 Evansville, Indiana Pac-12
(Support) First round: March 13
Quarter-finals: March 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 9 p.m. ET March 16 on FOX La Vegas, Nevada Patriot League
(Support) First round: March 5
Quarter-finals: March 7
Semi-finals: March 10
Championship: 7 p.m. ET March 13 on CBSSports Network Top seed SECOND
(Support) First round: March 13
Second round: March 14
Quarter-finals: March 15
Semi-finals: March 16
Championship: 1 p.m. ET March 17 on ESPN Nashville, Tennessee From South
(Support) Opening round: March 8
Quarter-finals: March 9
Semi-finals: March 10
Championship: 7 p.m. ET March 11 on ESPN Asheville, North Carolina Southern countries
(Support) First round: March 10
Second round: March 11
Semi-finals: March 12
Championship: 5 p.m. ET March 13 on ESPN2 Lake Charles, Louisiana CSAO
(Support) Quarter-finals: March 13 and 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 9:30 p.m. ET March 16 Birmingham, Alabama Summit League
(Support) First round: March 8
Quarter-finals: March 9 and 10
Semi-finals: March 11
Championship: 9:30 p.m. ET March 12 on CBSSports Network Sioux Falls, South Dakota Solar belt
(Support) First round: March 5
Second round: March 7
Quarter-finals: March 9
Semi-finals: March 10
Championship: 6 p.m. ET March 11 on ESPN2 Pensacola, Florida Western coast
(Support) First round: March 7
Second round: March 8
Quarter-finals: March 9
Semi-finals: March 11
Championship: 9 p.m. ET March 12 on ESPN La Vegas, Nevada WAC
(Support) First round: March 13
Quarter-finals: March 14
Semi-finals: March 15
Championship: 11:30 p.m. ET March 16 on ESPN2 La Vegas, Nevada

