Brian Walsh wins CAA heptathlon championship in record-breaking fashion
Sitting in second place and trailing by 40 points heading into the final event, Walsh took gold by winning the 1,000m in 2:50.06. He shattered CAA, meet and school records in this event by totaling 5,173 points in the seven events. Walsh surpassed the CAA record by nearly 200 points, W&M's school score by more than 200 points and the meet record by more than 300 points.
A trio of Tribe artists finished on the podium Friday. Fifth year Keeley Suzenski and senior Megan Heidebrecht both won silver medals in the shot put and triple jump, respectively, while sophomores Jonathan Kumar won bronze in the 800m.
As a team, the Tribe finished fifth on the men's side with 63.5 points and the women's team finished seventh with 50 points. Northeastern won the men's (153 points) and women's (119.5 points) titles.
Heptathlon
In addition to Walsh's victory, the tribe placed two other competitors in the top eight. Juniors Gabriel Albers And Cole Harris finished sixth (4,456 points) and eighth (4,217 points), respectively.
Walsh opened the day with a fourth place in the 60m hurdles and a third place in the pole vault (4.05m). Walsh's 60m hurdles time of 8.64 is the ninth-fastest in school history.
Albers finished fifth in the 60m hurdles with the 10th fastest time in school history of 8.65. He also finished seventh in the pole vault (3.25m) and 1,000m (2:59.65). Harris finished fourth in the pole vault (3.55m), before finishing the heptathlon in third in the 1,000m (2:54.83).
Shot put
Suzenski made his two best throws on the last two attempts. After scoring a 14.70m on her fifth throw, she capped the championships with her best throw of 14.84m to finish second. His latest attempt ranks among the top 10 marks in school history.
On the men's side, second-year students Jason Nwosu And Ross Bazzichi finished fourth and fifth respectively. Nwosu posted a distance of 15.46m followed by Bazzichi at 15.08m.
Triple jump
Heidebrecht recorded a career best of 12.44 m while finishing second in the triple jump. His grade ranks second in school history. The distance also surpassed the previous CAA meet record and ranks in the top 100 nationally this season.
800m
Kumer won a bronze medal in the 800m event. The sophomore clocked 1:51.50, improving his qualifying time from Thursday by four-tenths of a second.
400m
After breaking a school record in qualifying, the freshman Jacob Robinson narrowly missed her best time in the final, but scored points for the tribe in the 400m. The Tribe rookie clocked 48.48 to finish sixth. Her time was 22 hundredths off her school record from Thursday and ranks as the third-fastest 400m time in school history.
Mile
In the mile, three Tribe runners earned points on the men's side. Fifth year Jacob Jones led the way in fifth place with a time of 4:10.53, closely followed by the juniors Luke Ellwood only 13 hundredths in sixth position. Ellwood's time of 4:10.66 was a personal best. Second year student Brendan Di Stefano completed the scoring group in eighth place with a time of 4:12.14. He secured the final position, beating Northeastern's James Pothier by just 13 hundredths of a second.
3000m
3000m, junior Arianna DeBoer earned points for the tribe by placing fourth with a time of 9:33.23. This mark was not only a personal best, but also ranked 11th in school history. He also surpassed the previous CAA Meet record.
With sophomore DeBoer Catherine Garrison (9:45.03) and senior Kyra Holland (9:51.02) each recorded career bests in the 3000m.
4×400
Robinson's quartet, first year David SeefordKumer and a second year student Austin Rice finished fourth in the 4x400m relay. The group ran the fourth-fastest time in school history at 3:15.44.
On the women's side, seniors Lizzy Gregoryfirst-year student Jamison Gilmoresenior Carpenter Makenzieand junior Emilie Ervin placed sixth with a time of 3:50.52.
4×800
Both the men's and women's teams posted times among the top 15 in school history in the 4x800m relay.
Junior Lucie Youngfirst-year student Becca Harknesssecond year student Jennifer Tsaiand senior Molly Coyle posted the 10th fastest time in school history. The group placed fourth with a time of 9:09.18.
For the men, Jones, fifth year Stephen Larsonsecond year student Lucas Thompsonand senior Sam Pritchard placed fourth in 7:40.92. The era ranks 15th in school history.

