My Sisters Dress offers affordable prom dresses while raising money for the McHenry County College Shaw Local Scholarship





When Gabby German tried on her $25 prom dress from My Sisters Dress in 2019, she instantly fell in love. The red, sparkly thrifted item inspired her to never pay full price for a dress again. I felt like a million dollars, she said. It sparked all my admiration for how something could make you feel. My Sisters Dress is a group of volunteers who collect donated dresses each year to resell for the affordable price of $25 each. Money raised from the one-day sale goes to a non-profit organization. Miss Lake in the Hills 2023 Hallie Guerrero models a dress that was donated for this year's My Sister's Dress sale. (Photo provided by Gabby German) Five years after purchasing her first recycled prom dress, German graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in marketing. With her new degree, she noticed that My Sisters Dress could benefit from social media marketing. German gathered volunteers to model donated dresses at the Crystal Lakes Wear Did U Get That boutique and began posting short videos on social media. Collectively, the posts have already been viewed more than 8,000 times, German said. Donations have increased each year, but sales generally remain stagnant, said volunteer Emily Smith. German hopes social media posts will boost sales this year. A lot of people don't know it exists and they'll buy a $500 dress somewhere else when we have a dress that's $500 but actually costs $25 and goes to an incredible purse, she said. This year’s sales will support the Friends of McHenry County College Foundations Education to Empowerment Scholarship. The scholarship provides financial support and mentorship to female students completing their final year at MCC. Smith started selling affordable dresses with her sister-in-law in 2009, she said. Last year, the sale resumed after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and came back with a bang, raking in more than $10,300 in sales. This year's sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 at MCC. Anyone can shop and there are a wide range of clothing styles available, Smith said. If anyone is looking to be more thrifty or more environmentally friendly, everyone is welcome, she said. Donated formal dresses and accessories can be dropped off through the end of February at several locations, including Sage YMCA in Crystal Lake, Black Orchid Boutique in McHenry, Northwestern Medicine Health & Fitness Center in Huntley, D&A Salon in Woodstock and the public library in the Algonquin region. . My Sisters Dress is run by local volunteers and supporters such as Star 105.5 and Smith Physical Therapy & Running Academy. Wear Did U Get That is helping with supplies and Blush Salon will be raffling off three $100 gift cards to the salon during the sale. The Service League of Crystal Lake will also cover the cost of some high school students in District 155 who really can't afford the $25, Smith said. It gives me goosebumps to think how much people care about this event, she said. More information is available at facebook.com/mysistersdress?mibextid=LQQJ4d.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/2024/02/24/my-sisters-dress-provides-affordable-prom-dresses-while-raising-money-for-mchenry-county-college-scholarship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos