Looking good, feeling good, playing good: Whitelaw has style on and off the ice

It was really cool to be there with my family, my friends, all of last year's coaching staff and all of my drafted teammates, he said. You can't write it any better than that. It was a surreal experience and I was really happy to be drafted by Columbus.

The 2023 draft was an event Whitelaw was able to share with his longtime friend and second-year UW forward Charlie Stramel, who was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

Stramel notes that he and Whitelaw leaned on each other a lot throughout the selection process.

You know he's going through something similar, and it's not always easy to go through things like that, so having a friend like that, being able to pick up the phone at any time and talk to him, it was great, the sophomore said.

Both from Rosemount, Minnesota, the two men have known each other since they were, as Stramel jokes, newbies.

It’s crazy,” Whitelaw said, recalling his hockey journey with Stramel.

We used to wake up and skate four days a week at 5:45 a.m. before school. To be able to play with him here again is really special.