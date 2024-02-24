Versaces Milan Fashion Week show reaches extremes and is still sexy | Versace





THer collection has a rebellious attitude and a good heart, Donatella Versace said at Versace headquarters in Milan, all marble, white and gold, before Friday's show. Be a little outrageous sometimes but be kind inside, right? Be a good person, she implored from a white leather couch. The Milan fashion week show certainly had a rebel cry. It was punk, high tension. Some models had hair like they were wearing Van de Graaff and, well, Versace generators. At its heart was tailoring, which was made contemporary and, of course, that should go without saying given the sexy context. Particular emphasis was placed on the powerful blazer with formidable shoulders, a silhouette that Versace favors in its own wardrobe, accessorizing it with its iconic charm and high platforms. Donatella Versace adopts a stance of power at the end of her show. Photography: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images I think the power jacket gives a lot of strength, to a woman, to a man, to everyone, Versace declared during the preview. Take Prince, what Versace did for this collection: a photo of him in a red suit, with narrow legs and puffed out at the shoulder, was pinned to his mood board. The two men were friends, my friendship with him is very close to my heart, she said and he asked her to design costumes to suit his petite frame. A model wears a power blazer on the Versace catwalk. Photography: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images It was, she said, deep, it went so deep. Being a fly on the wall when she visited him in Paisley Park, as she did on several occasions: it was just me and him alone, [in an] Huge place with so many amazing things inside. Red leather and high tension hair. Photography: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images But rather than taking Princes Park Minneapolis as its starting point, the setting was inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, 2001: A Space Odyssey. The black carpet was so luxurious it was tripping, the white stools were arranged like teeth in a circle, and the white walls shook with the volume of the music, as if the audience were sitting in the mouth of a giant Versace beast . What the beast breathed were flaming black robes with slits cut several inches above the hip bone; red leather gloves, red leather bags, red leather coats; ribbed black leather bodycon skirts and dresses; very very sexy strapless dresses; leopard print and slice heels with super pointed toes. The lengths, Versace said, were intentionally dichotomous extremes, all the way to the floor if long and short, nothing in the middle. For someone capable of controlling the power of celebrity in a way few others can dream of, the catwalk was light on the kind of jaw-dropping names that Versace sometimes cuts last season, for example, she deployed Claudia Schiffer in a serious flex. . There was Versace favorite Gigi Hadid, as well as Anne Hathaway in the front row. But, given reports Last year, as the Versace brand was losing market share, despite its large reputation, it may need a little more flexibility in the future.

