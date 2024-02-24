Cass & Co. in downtown Dexter brings together fashion, style and sustainability





The love for fashion and style makes Cass & Co. a great store, but its commitment to environmental sustainability makes it a unique store. The store is in downtown Dexter. It had its official inauguration in December. To find out more, the Sun Times News (STN) finally reached out to the creative team behind the new venture. It is owned and operated by mother/daughter team, Trina Voell and Cassidy Kutella. In describing the store, Kutella said Cass & Co. is a high-end thrift and gift store where style meets sustainability. There's something for everyone inside! she says. We offer a variety of high quality items at an affordable price. Everything from clothing, handbags, shoes, home decor, handmade items, jewelry and more for the whole family. It's not just about shopping, but shopping with intention! Reuse-Relove-Reuse is one of their mottos. A glimpse of the interior of the store. photo by Cassidy Kutella Asked by STN what they were doing before opening the store, Kutella said: “Before that, we were preparing for it! It took years. I feel like I was born to do this and I want to share it with the world. She said the inspiration behind the creation of Cass & Co. came from a desire to merge our love for fashion and style with our commitment to environmental sustainability. We want to do this in a way that supports our community! Kutella explained. We are a destination where people can make wise purchases and find unique treasures that align with their values. Our love for saving has been deep for generations. When asked about the location, Kutella said they are proudly located in downtown Dexter. This was chosen as the location to start Cass & Co., because of its sense of community, there aren't many places with such a feeling anymore, and I was lucky enough to live downtown of Dexter and I fell in love with this city, she says. We are delighted to be part of it. We are happy to support him in any way we can. STN asked if there was anything they wanted the community to know. We want the community to know that we are here to serve a greater purpose and that we will support anyone in any way we can, Kutella said. We are more than just a store: we create a center for sustainable shopping and community engagement. Cass & Co. customers not only discover unique finds, but also contribute to a larger mission of reducing waste and promoting ethical consumerism. We invite everyone to join us on this journey towards a more mindful and compassionate way of living. Reuse, reuse, reuse. The store is located at 7980 Ann Arbor St, Dexter (just behind the WISD Young Adult Services location) and can be reached at 734-545-5431. It's also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Cassandcothrift. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. Cass & Co. has a great selection. photo by Cassidy Kutella

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesuntimesnews.com/g/dexter-mi/n/240686/cass-co-downtown-dexter-brings-together-fashion-style-and-sustainability The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos