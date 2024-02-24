Giving Loving Heartfelt hosts first of several prom dress giveaways | Local News





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group in Shively is working to make high school prom more affordable for students and their families. Giving Loving Heartfelt held its first of several dress giveaways at Vision of Hope Church in Shively Friday afternoon. Girls can choose their perfect outfit for prom or other formal dances, for free, no questions asked. The group collected hundreds of gently used and new dresses, shoes, handbags and jewelry. “With the way the economy is going, I just wanted to alleviate the expenses for other kids, parents who can't afford it, and we don't want to leave a child behind,” said founder Sandy Lathery . Dozens of girls found their outfits Friday afternoon, rummaging through the shelves while listening to music and trying on dresses. “I haven't felt this beautiful in a long time, I can say that,” said Hailee Bosse, who found her dress with her mother, Chrissi Collins. “When I went to high school 20 years ago, a beautiful dress cost $600 to $700, I don’t even want to imagine what it would be like today to buy a beautiful dress,” Collins said. “Coming here…it saves me a pocket load. When you're living paycheck to paycheck in this economy, it's like it's great.” Lathery started the event last year, in honor of her granddaughter who she lost in a car accident in 2010. In its first year, the event helped more than 500 girls find a dress to wear to prom or other formal dances. This year, it partnered with Exodus Ministries and Kosair Shriners to expand. Lathery hopes to help more than 600 girls find the perfect outfit this year. The next scheduled dates for the vesting at Vision of Hope Church in Shively are: Saturday February 24: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday March 8: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday March 9: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Lathery said the group will plan more distribution dates in the future. To stay up to date, Lathery said he searches for “Giving Loving Heartfelt” on Facebook. If you would like to donate a dress, accessories or men's formal wear, the drop-off locations and times are as follows: Vision of Hope Church: 2900 Ralph Ave., Louisville, Kentucky. On competition dates and times

Kosair Sanctuary Center: 4120 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky. Thursday 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Exodus Ministries: 6501 Bethany Ln., Louisville, Kentucky. Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Contact Lathery at 502-387-6878

To arrange a pickup, contact Lathery at 502-387-6878.

