What's new with MLB see-through pants? Fashion experts take stock of the spring training madness

MLB spring training has arrived and with it new hope for a new year, a clean slate and uncomfortably translucent pants. The launch of the 2024 MLB season was accompanied by the rollout of new uniforms, designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics, featuring 25% more stretch, “breathable, lightweight, high-performance fabric” and Dri -Fit ADV that wicks away moisture. technology that promises to keep athletes dry until the final throw, depending on the league. In theory, this all makes sense: The summer is extremely hot, and it's not even us trying to go from first to third on a ground ball up the middle.

But as beat writers rushed to tweet their enlarged cellphone photos of baseball's first signs, the uniforms revealed another feature: pants so sheer you could see the jersey tag tucked into the waistband.

The photo day results continued the unfortunate trend, with logos clearly visible on compression shorts showing through as players forced smiles for the cameras. The photos, some more graphic than others, became a source of jokes on social media. But experts told CBS Sports it's not just a game.

“You want them to focus on that 96 mph fastball,” not on fans' ability to read their brand of underwear, Sean Cormier, associate professor and chair of the department of development and training, told CBS textile marketing at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Sports.

Tasha Lewis, associate clinical professor of fashion and retail studies at Ohio State University, speculated that the same fabric was used for jerseys and pants, which is a big no-no in the retail business.

“You need a heavier, weighted fabric for pants,” she told CBS Sports. “Lower weight fabric is heavier and gives you more coverage. Heavier yarn, more tightly knit fabric.”

With white fabric, Lewis said, it's usually obvious: Put your hand inside, and if you can see it, the fabric isn't thick enough to cover you. It's the same test we all do in the locker room. Fanatics, which made the uniforms, declined to comment when contacted by CBS Sports, but the process went wrong somewhere along the line, Lewis theorized, whether it was the material selected or of the material used in the final product.

“Anytime you have to redo or change a uniform, it kind of throws off the balance of everything,” Lewis told CBS Sports. “Typically when we talk about the cost of clothing, the most expensive part is usually the fabric. Where you can sometimes save money is by purchasing a cheaper fabric which reduces the cost of the garment.”

The new uniforms are made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarn, but sustainable fashion expert Lewis insisted reused materials should not be the problem.

“We have pretty good technology to recycle polyester,” she said. “The problem isn’t the wire, it’s the thickness.”

Shohei Ohtani shows off his new Dodgers uniform…and MLB's new lightweight pants. SATISFACTION



Simply put, the problem is how the wires were used. The thicker the yarn and the tighter the knitting, the stronger the fabric. Imagine a braid: the tighter you cross the strands, the less you see through the weave.

Typically, Cormier explains, the manufacturer produces a sample, which is then fit tested. For an MLB uniform, this would likely involve making sure the collar and sleeves hang well, the buttons hit the chest in the right place, the belt loops are in the right place and more.

“You stretch and bend and make sure the product is comfortable. Everyone wants to feel comfortable. You don't want to get wet in the rain and you don't want to be cold in the winter. We all want to be comfortable,” Cormier told CBS Sports. “So by doing the fitting sessions you are improving the fit of the product. It's just the normal process. And has no one seen this during the fitting sessions? I can't believe it .”

Cormier, who also spent 18 years as a product development and quality assurance specialist for Liz Claiborne, also noted that MLB likely would have been brought in at some point to see the new products.

“Didn’t anyone during that fashion show say, ‘Boy, that’s pretty sheer?’” Cormier said. “Almost all home uniforms have white pants. I watch enough baseball to know that.”

In 2013, Lululemon, the activewear retailer, was forced to recall its black yoga pants because they were too see-through during more active yoga moves. According to Cormier, it's even worse: the players didn't even need to bend or stretch to make room for a little too much information.

An MLB spokesperson told CBS Sports that the league is in “close contact” with teams and partners to “ensure clubs have what they need for Opening Day.”

“Like every spring training, Fanatics team services, Nike and MLB representatives visit the camps to meet all the players, hold uniform fitting sessions with them and get their feedback on the how their uniforms fit them,” the MLB spokesperson said in a statement. “Depending on the players' requests, adjustments are made to the jersey size, waist, inseam, length, thigh cut and bottom of their pants. The aim of these meetings is to providing players with the most comfortable uniforms available for Opening Day.”

The partnership between the league and the apparel companies, renewed for another 10 years in 2020, dictated that Nike would design the uniforms while Fanatics would manufacture them. The new uniforms, CBS Sports has learned, underwent years of testing, including player feedback. MLB touted the same comments, citing All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Adley Rutschman and Ronald Acua Jr. in press releases. But the transparent writing is on the wall.

“Imagine a guy going second and ripping those thin pants off,” Cormier, who hasn’t tested the uniforms himself, told CBS Sports. “Even though it is polyester, which is a strong fiber, it may be very lightweight and have a bursting problem. The lighter the product, the less durable or strong it will be. “

It's not just the pants either. The new jerseys, which promised to be softer and more airy, drew criticism from players and fans due to their cheap material and faded logos. The MLBPA is already on alert.

“We always put the athlete at the center of everything we do. We have worked closely with MLB players, teams and the league to create the most advanced uniforms in MLB history, which are lighter and more flexible,” a Nike spokesperson told CBS. Sports in a press release.

“The quality and performance of our products are of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to work with MLB, the players and our manufacturing partner to improve player uniforms.”

With less than five weeks until Opening Day, the league is on time, but Lewis said a solution would be nearly impossible; Adding another layer of fabric inside the pants, similar to briefs under a woman's dress, would not only be difficult but also uncomfortable for players, defeating the very purpose of the new flexible material and breathable. Cormier, somewhat jokingly, suggested dyeing the pants black and making them the away uniform.

But it's not just a question of whether Arenado's uniform absorbs enough sweat. Lewis and Cormier emphasized that how players feel matters too; in fact, all fashion is supposed to be about making you feel good.

“You can have all the odor killers in the world,” Cormier said, “but if you can see my package, it doesn’t matter.”