Viking Track & Field Opens in Championship Form on Day 1 of NSIC Indoor Championships





MANKATO, Minn. Augustana men's and women's track and field opened the first day of the NSIC Indoor Championships in tremendous fashion when six Vikings were named NSIC champions and four other Vikings were all-conference honorees. The distance medley relay team Alex Otten , Tyler Sellin , Tyson Ricker And Ryan Hartman opened the championship on the podium as the team climbed onto the podium in first place and were named NSIC champions with a time of 10:06.83. Two-sport athlete Bryn Greenwaldt became NSIC champion by recording a jump of 1.67 m. Greenwaldt was named NSIC Swimmer of the Year last week and is now the reigning women's indoor high jump champion. Erik Gundersen propelled himself to an NSIC championship in the men's 5000m by crossing the finish line in 14:46.89. Gundersen was joined by Jesse Cheese And Evan Myran who earned All-Conference honors with second and third place finishes. Maria Pedroso finished second in the women's high jump, finishing second with a jump of 1.67m. Aubrey Surage And Ella Bakken earned podium finishes and all-conference honors in the women's 5,000 with times of 17:02.01 and 17:09.49. Andrew Martens crossed the finish line with a time of 8.01 in the men's 60m hurdles preliminaries and secured a place in Saturday's final with a third-place finish. Hartman turned on the burners in the men's 1,000 prelims and crossed the finish line first with a time of 2:32.08 and will compete in the final on Saturday. Ricker, Hartman's DMR teammate, booked a spot in Saturday's final with an eighth-place finish and a time of 1:58.93 in the men's 800m. Ethan Boyens And Matthew Schoessow earned spots in the men's 600m final on Saturday by crossing the finish line in second and third with times of 1:24.05 and 1:25.34. Maia Peterson continued the Vikings' good day with a fourth-place finish in the women's 400m preliminaries and earned a spot in the final with a time of 58.12. Sydnée Serck set a new personal best in the women's 600m preliminaries and earned a spot in the final with a time of 1:37.76. The duo of Nyan Kur And Lily Juhnke will compete in Saturday's 200m final as they both posted qualifying times of 25.03 and 25.63. Caroline Sudbeck propelled to Saturday's 800m final with a qualifying time of 2:15.26. Teammate Ashley Overgaauw continued her strong season with a second-place finish in the women's 1000m in a time of 2:59.35 and a berth in Saturday's final. Director of Athletics/Cross Country – Tracy Hellman “It was a great first day at the Indoor Championships. I felt like our teams were ready to go and it showed in the results. Our men's DMR started the day with a great run to take home the win and the 5k team closed out the day with some big team points. During the day we had kids qualify for the finals and get points for the team. Our jumpers had a great day as we placed very well in the long jump and high jump. Overall it was a solid first day. but we know we have to do our best tomorrow. We will be ready and motivated for the last day of the indoor championships.” Following The Vikings return to action tomorrow for the second and final day of the NSIC Indoor Championships in Mankato, Minnesota. Events start at 9:00 a.m. GoAugie.com

