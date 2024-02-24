Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Slammed for Pantsless Outfit at Fashion Show

Bianca CensorsThe Milan Fashion Week outfit has once again raised eyebrows.

The Australian architect, who attended the event with her husband, Kanye Westdonned a black leather outfit that looked like a bib.

The outfit showed off her bum and also revealed too much skin, leading to her being criticized online.

How Kanye West and Bianca Censori Dressed for Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week was graced by a number of celebrities, including rapper West and his wife Censori. For Friday's event, Censori once again put on a show in an outfit that explicitly pushed the boundaries of fashion.

The Australian architect donned a daring black leather bodysuit reminiscent of an oversized bib. The outfit exposed her buttocks while barely covering her private parts. It also featured an ample bust that showed off plenty of skin.

Censori paired the outfit with pink knee-high boots with pointed toes and a small wedge. She also wore her hair in chin-length hot bangs with minimal makeup and nude gloss.

Meanwhile, the Yeezy founder came in his usual style, consisting of a black windbreaker with the hood up, black Nike gloves and leather pants. He increased his height with black boots, completing his all-black ensemble.

Fans have mixed reactions to model's explicit dressing

Videos of Censori donning the explicit outfit have since gone viral, earning him the ire of many social media users.

One user commented: “I'm really tired of seeing her dress like that. What else is she good at? Just asking. In my opinion she just does what Kim wouldn't do.”

A second person asked: “Does this lady ever wear appropriate clothes?” I’m sick of her,” while a third wrote: “Why wear clothes if you always look like you don’t have clothes on?

Another person commented: “He's here in a sauna suit and she discovered the seat.”

However, Censori received praise from some fans, who found her sexy.

“I didn't realize she was this fire. And I love that she keeps to herself,” one admirer said.

A second person remarked: “She's a walking advertisement. I love her look,” while another person said: “No one talks about Kim anymore. It's Censori who takes over, baby.” “

Bianca Censori's bold appearance at the “Vultures” event in Milan

On Thursday night, Censori also made a bold appearance at an event for her husband's “Vultures” album. Photos of her released by the media showed her without pants, donning just a pair of black see-through strappy tops and sheer tights that revealed all. It was also at this event that she showed off her new bangs, as opposed to her typical slicked back style.

Censori's explicit clothing style, which appears to have started when she married West, led to speculation that she was “controlled” by the rapper.

A source said, according to the Daily mail, “Her parents are so distressed because they don't recognize her. She wouldn't do this if she wasn't controlled.”

They added: “He continues to lock her in by giving her more stake and ownership over various projects he has going on, including clothing.”

Her friends have also expressed concerns that West is intensifying Censori's sexuality, saying he is trying to make her a “radicalized” version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Where are Bianca Censori's outfits made?

MEGA

Last year, it was revealed that all of Censori's outfits were made by “an entire workshop in Italy” sponsored by the “Donda” crooner.

“Whatever he wants to do, they can do. He just does it on the spot,” said Mowalola Ogunlesi, a Nigerian-born, London-based designer. Page six.

Ogunlesi had worked with West in 2020 to lead his Yeezy Gap collaboration and believes there is no “structural” process involved in creating the outfits.

She added: “They just buy tights, style them and cut them. [Censori] Usually they get Wolford. Pantyhose are not safe when they are there. »

Another designer who declined to be named also noted that West has an in-house team that focuses on creating crazy designs that Censori can model.

“They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day,” the designer said.