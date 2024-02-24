Fashion
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Slammed for Pantsless Outfit at Fashion Show
Bianca CensorsThe Milan Fashion Week outfit has once again raised eyebrows.
The Australian architect, who attended the event with her husband, Kanye Westdonned a black leather outfit that looked like a bib.
The outfit showed off her bum and also revealed too much skin, leading to her being criticized online.
How Kanye West and Bianca Censori Dressed for Milan Fashion Week
Milan Fashion Week was graced by a number of celebrities, including rapper West and his wife Censori. For Friday's event, Censori once again put on a show in an outfit that explicitly pushed the boundaries of fashion.
The Australian architect donned a daring black leather bodysuit reminiscent of an oversized bib. The outfit exposed her buttocks while barely covering her private parts. It also featured an ample bust that showed off plenty of skin.
Censori paired the outfit with pink knee-high boots with pointed toes and a small wedge. She also wore her hair in chin-length hot bangs with minimal makeup and nude gloss.
Meanwhile, the Yeezy founder came in his usual style, consisting of a black windbreaker with the hood up, black Nike gloves and leather pants. He increased his height with black boots, completing his all-black ensemble.
Fans have mixed reactions to model's explicit dressing
Videos of Censori donning the explicit outfit have since gone viral, earning him the ire of many social media users.
One user commented: “I'm really tired of seeing her dress like that. What else is she good at? Just asking. In my opinion she just does what Kim wouldn't do.”
A second person asked: “Does this lady ever wear appropriate clothes?” I’m sick of her,” while a third wrote: “Why wear clothes if you always look like you don’t have clothes on?
Another person commented: “He's here in a sauna suit and she discovered the seat.”
However, Censori received praise from some fans, who found her sexy.
“I didn't realize she was this fire. And I love that she keeps to herself,” one admirer said.
A second person remarked: “She's a walking advertisement. I love her look,” while another person said: “No one talks about Kim anymore. It's Censori who takes over, baby.” “
Bianca Censori's bold appearance at the “Vultures” event in Milan
On Thursday night, Censori also made a bold appearance at an event for her husband's “Vultures” album. Photos of her released by the media showed her without pants, donning just a pair of black see-through strappy tops and sheer tights that revealed all. It was also at this event that she showed off her new bangs, as opposed to her typical slicked back style.
Censori's explicit clothing style, which appears to have started when she married West, led to speculation that she was “controlled” by the rapper.
A source said, according to the Daily mail, “Her parents are so distressed because they don't recognize her. She wouldn't do this if she wasn't controlled.”
They added: “He continues to lock her in by giving her more stake and ownership over various projects he has going on, including clothing.”
Her friends have also expressed concerns that West is intensifying Censori's sexuality, saying he is trying to make her a “radicalized” version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Where are Bianca Censori's outfits made?
Last year, it was revealed that all of Censori's outfits were made by “an entire workshop in Italy” sponsored by the “Donda” crooner.
“Whatever he wants to do, they can do. He just does it on the spot,” said Mowalola Ogunlesi, a Nigerian-born, London-based designer. Page six.
Ogunlesi had worked with West in 2020 to lead his Yeezy Gap collaboration and believes there is no “structural” process involved in creating the outfits.
She added: “They just buy tights, style them and cut them. [Censori] Usually they get Wolford. Pantyhose are not safe when they are there. »
Another designer who declined to be named also noted that West has an in-house team that focuses on creating crazy designs that Censori can model.
“They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day,” the designer said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/kanye-west-wife-bianca-censori-220011825.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 4 Women's tennis finished at No. 3 Stanford, 4-3
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Slammed for Pantsless Outfit at Fashion Show
- The Tokyo Stock Exchange Reaches Uncharted Territory, But What's Next?
- PM Modi to inaugurate Gujarat's first AIIMS in Rajkot on February 25
- Bollywood stars and cricketers follow the latest trend and motivate students for the exam
- National interest: why the United States should pressure Turkey on human rights
- World table tennis team: China, Japan host women's final | Sport
- Viking Track & Field Opens in Championship Form on Day 1 of NSIC Indoor Championships
- Box Office: Article 370, Crackk, Teri Baaton Mein Kaisa Uljha Jiya expected to gross over Rs. 15 crores today, Cinema Lovers' Day: Bollywood Box Office
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday
- Dozens of contractors looking to volunteer firefighting as Alberta's wildfire season begins
- Key study reveals clues to better understand chronic fatigue syndrome