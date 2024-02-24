Anne Hathaway ends her fashion drought in a corseted leather dress





If you're like me, you've been desperately yearning for an Anne Hathaway appearance over the past few weeks. As the end of fashion month draws ever closer, and after New York and London Fashion Weeks wrapped up without even a single cameo from Andy Sachs, you could probably hear my sigh of relief today, when finally, I spotted the actor doing the rounds on social media for sitting down. front row at the Versaces show. Not only the Eileen star showed up at Milan Fashion Week for the house's fall/winter 2024 show, she also did so with a look that had literally has just made its debut on the catwalk. Model Rianne Van Rompaey was tasked with strutting down the shaggy-carpeted catwalk in a flamboyant red leather dress, which featured sultry straps, a corseted bodice and a fitted midi skirt with the top folded over the waist to form the carrier. looks like a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis. Jacopo Raulé//Getty Images Vittorio Zunino Celotto//Getty Images While Van Rompaey's look was worn with matching cherry red leather gloves and pointed-toe mules with an ankle strap, Hathaway wore hers with crimson patent leather pumps (each adorned with a matching red bow on the end), a stack of metal spiral bracelets. , and a delicate black top-handle purse. Jacopo Raulé//Getty Images Hathaway's most recent front row appearance came earlier this month at the Moncler Fall/Winter 2024 show in the Swiss city of St. Moritz, where the brand presented a slew of winter après-ski looks. The actor faithfully followed the dress code, appearing in an ivory jumpsuit paired with a black skier turtleneck and a frosty white puffer parka. Giovanni Giannoni//Getty Images As an associate editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey stays on top of all things celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers' rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she probably spends too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course) or buying another corset.

