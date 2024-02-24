No. 17 NC State men's tennis sweeps Campbell 7-0 in midweek match | Sports





After 18 days off play, No. 17 NC State men's tennis resumed its 2024 campaign with a clean 7-0 sweep of the visiting Campbell Camels in a midweek match at JW Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh. While the Camels (5-4) defeated the Wolfpack (5-3) on two doubles courts and two singles courts by forcing tiebreaks, NC State won almost every set, ultimately allowing the red and white to whitewash their premises. enemies. The red and white won a tense doubles round, which required two nail-biting tie-breaks to decide. After juniors Braden Shick and Fons Van Sambeek won in dominant fashion 6-0, the Camels beat seniors Robin Catry and Luca Staeheli 7-6 (7-5) with a deciding tiebreaker. However, NC State secured its second tiebreaker of the round. With the doubles point on the line, juniors Damien Salvestre and Joseph Wayand rallied and won 7-6 (7-4) to decide the round. Trailing 1-0, the reds and whites got to work in the singles with a dominant start to the round. The Pack won each first set in singles. While losing two second sets, the Pack won the other four matches in straight sets and both of their three sets via a super tiebreaker in the third set. Salvestre doubled his team's lead with an easy 6-0, 6-1 victory on court five. Staeheli followed suit with a 6-3, 6-1 victory on court four. In the blink of an eye, NC State led 3-0 and refused to slow down. No. 109 Shick won the competition with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on the third court over Lukas Steffen of Campbell. With his fifth win of the season in the books, No. 124 Wayand fought through a contested first set, but cruised through his second for a 7-5, 6-1 victory that gave a 5-0 lead to the Pack. Then, No. 61 Catry won a grueling three-set match that included two tiebreakers. The senior won his first set 7-6 (7-2), but fell 6-4 in the second. With the match already won, Catry eliminated her opponent 10-4 during her third set superbreaker. To complete the sweep, Van Sambeek also won via superbreaker. However, the juniors won the break by a huge score of 18-16. Before going back and forth with his opponent, Van Sambeek won his first but lost his second set for a final score of 6-4, 6-3, 1-0 (18-16). After the Wolfpacks' 7-0 sweep of the Camels, NC State is scheduled to face Elon and NC Central on Sunday, February 25. First serve against Phoenix is ​​scheduled for noon while NC State will begin play against the Eagles at 4 p.m. p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technicianonline.com/sports/no-17-nc-state-men-s-tennis-sweeps-campbell-7-0-in-midweek-match/article_5cc41d58-d2c4-11ee-a74a-f7b64528604f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos