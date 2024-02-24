I Never Thought I Could Look Like This: Men Find Their Style at The Mens Xchange

(COLORADO SPRINGS) Mens Xchange is a men's second-hand clothing store located on North Tejon Street downtown. The boutique, owned and operated by James Proby, specializes in men's formal wear: suits, ties, elegant shoes, pocket squares. The store is filled with displays of quality clothing received from generous donors, steamed and pressed, and hung on the rack, ready to become another man's treasure.

Proby likes clothes, but he likes people more. He welcomes his customers with generosity and warmth. Loyal customers browse her store, discovering not only treasures and bargains, but also their own personal style.

Disarming and deliberate, Proby is a natural teacher, and he's on a mission to educate local men to be their best.

You see the amount of effort women put into dressing properly for social events, for holiday parties, for office parties, Proby said. They're going to get manicures and pedicures. They're going to get their hair done and highlighted. RIGHT? They go through all of these bases before they even start choosing what clothes to wear in their outfit. And then the man in their life says, oh, I'm just going to do it, I'm going to put on my nice jeans.

But nice clothes are expensive. Many men can probably come up with a hundred things they would rather spend that money on. And what about men who don't feel comfortable dressing up or just don't want to? Why should men care?

Proby has a ready answer to all these objections (almost as if he has answered them countless times). He first addresses the question of cost.

We wanted to know how to remove cost as a barrier. Suits are $50 and sport jackets are $40 and shirts are $10 and pants are $10, and we'll measure you and then tell you how to wear it.

Next, he wants to talk about comfort.

There are a lot of spaces you don’t feel comfortable in at first,” he says. “There’s a long list of these spaces, isn’t there? Nothing feels comfortable the first time you do it. You have to do it a few times to understand what comfort feels like, he says.

The sexiest things women can wear aren't comfortable. High heels are not comfortable, corsets are not comfortable. Suspender belts are not comfortable. But there's a sex appeal that comes with it. So we have this conversation with men.

Courtesy: The Men's Xchange Facebook @Themensxchange

Courtesy: The Men's Xchange Facebook @Themensxchange

Courtesy: The Men's Xchange Facebook @Themensxchange

Courtesy: The Men's Xchange Facebook @Themensxchange

Proby has a funny story to illustrate why men should care about dressing. A man walked into the Mens Xchange wearing a Nintendo shirt, standard wraparound sunglasses, and cargo shorts. Proby welcomed him.

The customer needed a suit for an upcoming event and his wife told him to go find something nice to wear. Proby asked him about the event and found out he probably didn't need a suit and tie. A sports jacket and shirt would be suitable. They started taking some measurements and talking.

And that's how we started, Proby said. I started joking with him and teasing him and his guard came down, we had a great time. We dress him, we fit him, we size him, then we put an outfit on him.

Proby then described the moment the client stood in front of the mirror and everything changed. He saw himself with new eyes for the first time in his life. The non-verbal nature of his eyes, his expression and his posture have completely changed.

“I never thought I could look like this,” the man said.

Proby asked him if he would be open to comment, and the man agreed. Here's the deal, man, Proby said. Do you love your wife? The man said yes. Do you love your wife? Because they are two different things, Proby said. The man said yes. Are you still sexually attracted to your wife? It was.

Okay, here's the deal. Your wife has this outfit that she never wears enough of and that makes you overflow every time you see her in it. You can barely keep your hands off her, can you? The man accepted enthusiastically.

It's you in the jacket, Proby told him. It's you in the shirt.

And it's not just about attraction. Time and time again, Proby has heard reports from men saying they are shocked by how differently people treat them when they start dressing up. When you get dressed and go out, there is an unmistakable and undeniable way that in non-verbal communication you are treated differently.

And this affects mental health, he continued. This plays on a feeling of belonging. It plays into the community. How do I present myself to those close to me? And by loved ones, that means not only my partner and my lover, but also my children, my siblings, my parents. How can I represent my community in these spaces and how can I anchor it?

The sense of community within Mens Xchange, between Proby, its employees and its customers, supports everything Proby says and believes.

We rarely come in here and it's dark and solemn, he says. Yeah, like the music is upbeat and the mood is all about jokes and stories. Name calling is 100% welcome, but hate speech is not. And we rely on this mentality. The goal is this: how can we help make dressing fun again?