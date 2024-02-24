Bianca Censori Shows Off Bob Haircut and Wispy Bangs at Milan Fashion Week





Bianca Censors change your look. The wife of Kanye West and head of architectural design at Yeezy launched a new hairstyle in Italy, keeping it short and sporting new wispy bangs. The celebrity couple attended the Marni show in Milan, part of Milan Fashion Week. Bianca and Kanye posed for photos after arriving at the show, with Bianca wearing one of his signature revealing ensembles, including a black leather bodysuit and pink boots. Meanwhile, the rapper wore an all-black outfit, including black sneakers and matching gloves. GettyImages Aside from her new hairstyle, Bianca is known for having fun with her looks, including her latest blonde from last year, sporting a pixie cut. Before she was romantically involved with the rapper, Bianca wore her long hair in loose waves, making a drastic change that went hand-in-hand with her latest fashion choices. GettyImages The couple was all smiles at Milan Fashion Week, with Kanye engaging in casual conversations with the rest of the guests, while Bianca posed for photos while sitting front row at the show. The celebrity couple appear happier than ever since their alleged split last year, with Bianca spending quality time with her family in Australia, while Kanye spent time with his daughter North in Dubai. GettyImages However, the couple quickly reunited in Dubai before heading to the United States and attending several events in Miami and Los Angeles ahead of Kanyes latest music release. The couple are now back in Europe, recently making public appearances in Italy and sharing a bit of PDA, with Bianca recently supporting Kanye at his Vultures event. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay connected to your culture. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

