Setback to increase public space. Suitsupply HQ by BIG | The power of architecture





Bjarke Ingels (born in Copenhagen in 1974) studied architecture at the Royal Academy of Copenhagen and the Barcelona School of Architecture and graduated as an architect in 1998. He is the founder of the architecture studio BIG – (Bjarke Ingels Group), studio founded in 2005, after having co-founded PLOT Architects in 2001 with his former partner Julien de Smedt, whom he met while working at the prestigious OMA studio in Rotterdam. Bjarke has designed and produced award-winning buildings around the world and his studio is currently based in Copenhagen and New York. His projects include The Mountain, a residential complex in Copenhagen, and the innovative Danish Maritime Museum in Elsinore. With the PLOT study he won the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale in 2004 and with BIG he received numerous awards such as the ULI Excellence Award in 2009. Other awards are the Cultural Award of the Crown Prince of Denmark in 2011; and Alongside his architectural practice, Bjarke has taught at Harvard University, Yale University, Columbia University and Rice University and is an honorary professor at the Royal Academy of Arts, School of Architecture of Copenhagen. In 2018, Bjarke was awarded the Knight's Cross of the Order of Dannebrog by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II. He is a frequent public speaker and continues to give talks at venues such as TED, WIRED, AMCHAM, 10 Downing Street or the World Economic Forum. In 2018, Bjarke was named Chief Architectural Advisor by WeWork to advise and develop the company's vision and design language for buildings, campuses and neighborhoods around the world.

