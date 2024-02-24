Fashion
Target has mini, midi and maxi dresses for spring under $40
It's officially time to get your spring wardrobe in order, as many retailers have already launched new fashion collections including tees, summer dresses, sandals and more. As a shopping expert, I regularly witness popular styles that sell out quickly, so get a head start and don't wait until you're in the warm weather frame of mind to make your purchases.
Don't let it pass Target the spring dress boutiqueconsisting of over 3,000 flattering mini, midi and maxi dresses featuring floating sleeves, floral patternsAnd bright colors (we certainly won't). Keep reading to discover the 10 fun, flowy styles under $40 we've been looking for.
Spring Dresses at Target for Under $40
Wild Fable Ruffle Midi Dress, $35
All in Motion Flex Active Strap Dress, $30
Universal Thread Flutter Short Sleeve Mini Dress, $25
A New Day Short Balloon Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress, $30
Wild Fable ribbed maxi dress, $22
A New Day 3/4 Sleeve Balloon Shirt Mini Dress, $30
A New Day short-sleeved crepe midi dress, $30 (instead of $35)
Ava & Viv Flutter Short Sleeve Maxi Swing Dress, $35
Allegra K square collar and puff sleeve smocked dress, $39 (instead of $52)
A New Day Midi Ballet Dress, $25
Wild Fable Ruffle Midi Dress
With spring comes the onslaught of wedding invitations and, with it, the need for dresses that are comfortable to wear. This ruffled midi style is so flattering, according to a shopper who wore it to a wedding with nude heels. Several reviews have mentioned that it doesn't offer a lot of stretch, so keep that in mind when finding your size. It features adjustable spaghetti straps, a textured floral pattern and a front slit for fluid movement.
All in Motion Flex Active Strap Dress
Although leggings are a year-round style, it can get a little hot wearing long pants in spring, so opting for a breezy dress with the same stretchy fabric is a great alternative. This strappy style by All in Motion is designed with moisture-wicking fabric, ideal for physical activities and everyday casual wear. The spandex material features UPF 50+ for sun protection, supportive built-in shorts, and a side pocket to carry your phone or wallet.
Universal Thread Flutter Short Sleeve Mini Dress
Switch up your style with fun textures and details found in this flutter sleeve dress. If neutral tones are more your speed, the Universal Threads option is available in black and white in addition to colorful spring hues like coral, pink, and green. One shopper rated it comfortable and perfect for warm weather and added that its super soft style is one of the best dresses. [they] have in [their] closet.
Ava & Viv Flutter Short Sleeve Maxi Swing Dress
If your range of dresses consists of mini and midi styles, a maximum length is a smart addition for days when you prefer more leg coverage. Although it's longer, you don't have to worry about overheating since it features lightweight fabric and a long front slit for a breathable feel. For even more support, the sweetheart neckline includes an optional backless strap; If the sleeves are supportive, simply tie the strings together to form a knot in the front.
Keep scrolling to learn more spring ready dresses for under $40 at Target.
Wild Fable ribbed maxi dress
A New Day short-sleeved crepe midi dress
A New Day Short Balloon Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress
A New Day Midi Ballet Dress
