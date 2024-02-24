MILAN FASHION PHOTOS: Gucci sparkles as De Sarno strides forward





MILAN– On Friday, the third day of fashion week, the fashion crowd passed through Milan on numerous occasions, defying rain, traffic jams and a local transport strike, all in the name of the next big trend. By late afternoon, the shows were an hour late because the fleet of black sedans, shuttles and taxis couldn't keep up with the pace of the tracks. Donatella Versace put the world to rights by starting her evening show right on time. Here are some highlights from Friday's shows, primarily previews of womenswear for Fall/Winter 2024-25. Sabato De Sarno added some sparkle to his second Gucci womenswear collection while continuing to build new codes for fashion houses. Seemingly simple silhouettes like a belted coat, apron romper, and plunging neckline tunic project sexiness and power, showing off a bit of leg and the season's new equestrian boot that rides just above the knee. Long outerwear, worn over short shorts and simple corsets, is decorated with sequins and crystal beads that give an ombré effect, and confidently transitions into straight sequined dresses and back cocktail dresses nude, sheer slip dresses and cozy knits. Pantsless looks highlighted the simplicity of mini pea coats, bomber jackets and knits, as well as shoes of the season, including platform versions of the iconic loafers. Gucci's new oxblood red anchors the bold color palette of navy, mustard, olive green and eggplant. It was most striking in an oxblood and black intarsia wavy leather jacket. The collection didn't scream Gucci with familiar logos and motifs; he whispered it in what the show notes described as a staging of small subversive acts. De Sarno promised details that can be felt when worn like a hidden buttoning on the back of coats that transforms them into an embrace or seen only up close, like a geometric heron hidden in a jacquard. In the final look, a deep slit in a long wool sheath allowed a model to reach into her stride just like De Sarno. Kirsten Dunst, Julia Garner and Solange Knowles took their seats in the front row, alongside De Sarnos' parents, the first to give a standing ovation. VERSACE PUNK ROCKS Punk energy permeated the Versace show, from the pulsing music to the nostalgic black and red checks to the spiky hairstyles. Donatella Versace kept the pulse high with deep, revealing slits on bodycon maxi dresses, high-necked mod mini dresses and animal-print bodysuits worn with matching tights. The collection opened a window into synchronicity with menswear, with complementary leather, tweed and leather looks for him and her. Gigi Hadid, a Versace favorite, walked the runway in a fitted navy midi dress with a sheer blouse over a sweetheart neckline. SUNNEI'S RUMINATIONS Sunnei had no soundtrack for his show: just the models' inner monologues playing over the sound system as they walked through custom carpets in the designer's signature stripes. Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina's latest collection featured wraparound puffer jackets with gold highlights, soft knitwear, an octopus-shaped hood and oversized denim combos, culminating in looks cut from rugs made on the show site by the design company cc-tapis. Models pondered their next plate of pasta, distracted themselves from unwanted itching, and wondered about fashion sense in the midst of war. In a final show of support, Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno crossed town after saluting his collection backstage to take a front row seat at the Sunnei show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/milan-fashion-photos-gucci-sparkles-de-sarno-hits-107504458 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos