



Bianca Censori, recently married to Kanye West, made a statement on the fashion scene at a Milan Fashion Week event. Opting for a bold ensemble, she ditched the pants in favor of a barely-there leather look, sparking conversation and turning heads. This follows her bold appearance at an event in Milan for husband Kanye West's latest album Vultures on Thursday. Bianca Censori and Kanye West at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Via X) Also read: Taylor Swift makes 9-year-old cancer patient's dream come true with touching gesture in Sydney Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Bianca Censori turns heads in racy leather outfit at Milan Fashion Week At a glamorous Milan Fashion Week event, Kanye West's stylish wife Bianca Censori made a striking statement by rocking the daring 'no pants' trend. She confidently wore a stunning black leather bodysuit, perfectly complemented by hot pink boots. With its high waistline showcasing her curves, the all-leather ensemble showcased Bianca's unique take on the trend, with a bold look at the bottom. The Yeezy designer, 29, accompanied rapper Vultures, 46, to the designers' fall-winter 2024-2025 women's show in Milan. Censori's scantily clad look on February 23 isn't surprising, as she's frequently seen wearing revealing outfits during her appearances with West. Bianca Censori debuts new look The young Australian native also had an updated look. Usually sporting a short, neat hairstyle, Censori decided to make a statement by showcasing her long, messy bangs. She confidently wore her hair straight to her chin, showcasing the new cuts she debuted at Kanye West's Vultures album launch the day before. The Gold Digger singer, who these days usually debuts in public wearing a mask, was seen wearing a black jacket with the hood up, along with black Nike gloves and matching leather pants. Also Read: True Detective Season 5 Confirmed by HBO: Release Date, Cast, Plot Expectations and More Ms West shocked everyone earlier this week when she showed up completely covered as the couple enjoyed a joyous outing in Florence. They both wore black coats with matching hoods. At West's concert in Milan on Thursday night, Censori made a bold fashion statement by wearing sheer tights and a sheer black top.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/bianca-censori-s-no-pants-trend-hits-milan-stuns-in-scandalous-leather-look-with-kanye-at-fashion-week-101708744191423.html

