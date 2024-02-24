The role of AI in reshaping the fashion landscape





Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the fashion industry, injecting creativity and efficiency into design, streamlining production and making shopping smoother than ever. study estimates that AI innovations could generate up to $275 billion in additional profits in the fashion industry over the next three to five years. Naiz Fit, for example, harnesses the power of advanced natural language processing models that enable intuitive searches based on specific occasions or queries like I'm having a party or what goes best with my jeans. Company My Size Inc. introduced a feature that allows customers to try on clothes virtually using their own photos, avoiding the need for 3D modeling of clothing, Thursday (Feb. 22). Press release. The method uses existing product images for a simple experience. Brands can now let shoppers see what different items look like in their photos, improving online shopping. Other companies are using AI to help their customers find the right solution. Amazon Fashion recently introduced a feature for brands on Amazon that helps shoppers find their size more easily. THE Fit Information The feature analyzes customer feedback on clothing fit, style and material. The software combines information from customer reviews, feedback data and size chart analytics to detect inaccuracies in size charts. AI can reduce waste in the fashion industry by preventing returns and unwanted inventory of clothes that don't fit. Hakio recently Money collected for its software that uses AI-driven demand forecasting in the fashion industry to optimize inventory management, reduce waste and improve overall efficiency. To provide demand forecasts, the company uses machine learning algorithms to analyze 150 data variables, including customer behavior and macroeconomic trends. Data analysis Data collected by retailers can be a powerful tool. For example, AI can be used to analyze customer preferences, provide personalized recommendations, and help users discover fashion items suited to their individual styles. Ana FriedländerNA director of industrial solutions and strategies, fashion and retail at Informationa cloud company that has many clients in the fashion industry, said in an interview. Using purchase history, market trends and algorithms combined with data analysis, companies can offer personalized recommendations to consumers, she said. Manufacturers are also using artificial intelligence to identify and predict potential problems in manufacturing processes, helping to minimize inefficiencies, Friedlander said. AI-based systems are placed in production facilities to predict the possibility of machine failure, allowing maintenance to be planned in advance. They use AI-based analytics to help predict demand, optimize production schedules and the ability to manage inventory in real time, which can mitigate supply chain risks, he said. she adds. AI can also help take fashion items off the drawing board. Designers start with mood boards, then move on to fashion sketches, followed by more detailed technical sketches and finally technical packs (instructions for making the item), which lead to the creation of some sample pieces, Dev NagCEO of QueryPal, noted in an interview. Designers check these samples, often making changes to the technical packs, repeating this process several times until everything is suitable for full production. AI can now help designers at almost any point in this process, even turning mood boards directly into fashion and technical sketches, he said. AI has simplified fashion design so much that the winners of a recent competition were individuals with no prior experience in the industry. Online retailers turned the top three collections from a design competition held during fashion week into actual clothes and put them on sale. The winners designed their collections with the help of AI image generators like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion.

