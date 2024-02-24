When the forecast is fickle, grab a sweater and wear it however you want | Fashion





AAs we enter the third week of fashion month (ciao Milano!), one trend has quickly established itself as a clear favorite on and off the runway. Wearing a different sweater than originally intended is championed by everyone from Michael Kors to streetwear. At 16Arlington, the London brand known for its glitzy eveningwear and favored by Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo, fuzzy mohair sweaters were tied around models' necks, engulfing them as if they were wearing giant scarves. Some models wore nothing more than a gargantuan sweater covering their torsos; others wore tailored coats, half of which was covered by a sweater; others wore a second mohair sweater in a contrasting color in the traditional way. At Proenza Schouler in New York, models strutted down the catwalk looking like they were getting dressed, arms dangling in funnel-neck sweaters flipped to the side. Elsewhere, Irish designer Robyn Lynch put double-knotted cable knits on the shoulders of sporty tech jackets, while Jonathan Anderson (the designer behind those Wellipets frog boots) showed off jumpers with color-coordinated built-in round necks that gave the illusion of being neglected. tied around the waist. Wrappers delight with quirky knits at the Michael Kors show in New York last week. Photography: Pixelformula/SIPA/Rex/Shutterstock It's rare that a new seasonal trend is so accessible. All you need is a wool sweater and some packing skills. On social media you will find tutorials for creating the perfect knot. Similar to Michael Kors' chunky cable knit, it's key to turn the sweater so it's slightly off-kilter, according to influencers. There are myriad styling options, from the classic bow on the shoulders to seatbelt where the sweater is tied over one shoulder to sit diagonally across the body. In the same way that streetwear brands like Aim Leon Dore have democratized college staples like rugby jerseys and collegiate-inspired suits, the trend is also subverting its traditional Wasp-y connotations. Gen Z put their own twist on the classic tied-on-the-shoulder look, distancing it from the preppy elite with their perma-tans and moorings on the French Riviera. Instead of signifying a certain type of class, it now nods to particular fashion subcultures on TikTok, including academia. This amount of attention to riders may seem a little crazy, but it's surprisingly practical. Similar to the erratic weather that fall brings, as winter slowly merges with spring, a spare sweater that you can turn into a scarf on demand is ideal when the forecast is fickle rather than, say, walking around with it a real giant blanket scarf. This is a trend that clearly has legs. On Wednesday, Fendi kicked off Milan fashion week with several looks featuring knotted and twisted sweaters. Swaddling season is upon us. ignore previous newsletter promotion Register for fashion statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion To read the full version of this newsletter with this week's trending topics in The Measure and your wardrobe dilemmas solved, subscribe to receive Fashion Statement in your inbox every Thursday.

