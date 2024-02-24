Kylie Jenner's Fashion Photo Proves Bodycon Will Never Go Out of Style





Trends come and go, but bodycon is forever. At least, that's according to Kylie Jenners wardrobe, which frequently features fitted, curve-hugging pieces. Even though the fashion world seems to be moving more and more towards looser, baggier silhouettes (maybe you've noticed, for example, that baggy jeans have gained popularity in recent months?), Jenner is so determined to love bodycon that she's about to do it. to launch a brand new Khy collection in this specific style. The 26-year-old fashion and beauty mogul announced the upcoming release in a new fashion magazine. Instagram post shared yesterday. The snaps accumulated over the long weekend, according to her caption, appear to tease various garments from the fourth Khy collection. One particular shot shows Jenner posing in a beige, stretch-knit maxi dress with a twisted shoulder and an asymmetrical neckline that flirtatiously crosses diagonally along her neckline. Holding a bright red flower in one hand and standing in front of a sunset over the sea, she's the perfect argument to take this dress with you on your next vacation. Instagram The other pieces feature similar necklines and one-shoulder details. In another photo, she poses in a white ensemble while wearing a mini-dress version, this one in a more opaque material. And in a separate selfie, Jenner lounges on a white couch in a slightly sheer dark gray top layered over a nude base. Instagram Instagram Jenner, who launched Khy last fall, previously described the brand as a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to discover fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price. In a press release, she said, Khy is a tribute to the limitless possibilities of fashion. We break down barriers and redefine the meaning of a designer brand, with creativity and quality at a better price. As an associate editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey stays on top of all things celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers' rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she probably spends too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course) or buying another corset.

