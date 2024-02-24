Fashion
We need to talk about Taylor Swift's dress sense
It's hard to go a day without hearing the name Taylor Swift. Perhaps it’s because of his music, which has become the omnipresent soundtrack to our lives. Or maybe it's because of his love life, which has dominated the pop culture zeitgeist. It could also be her gang of famous friends, a girl gang so powerful that it makes headlines every time they're seen together. Increasingly, though, there's another reason you hear a lot about Swift: her wardrobe.
For some reason, the internet seems obsessed with the way Swift dresses. And let's just say the review…well, it's not exactly complimentary.
Taylor Swift isn't a fashion innovator, but maybe that's the problem? read one Vogue headline, from a viral post last summer that has since spawned hundreds of other posts poking holes in Swift's sartorial identity. Does Taylor Swift have average style or is it intentionally relevant? requested a follow-up article in Fashion. Taylor Swift Has No Style Identity Despite Vogue's Intervention, But It's For An Important Fan-Related Reason, Speculated THE Sun.
That's the thing. Not only does Swift dress terribly, apparently, but she dresses so terribly that it must be some sort of intentional manipulation in an attempt to connect with her primarily female fan base. In the Vogue In this article, the author claims that an off-duty Taylor Swift could be mistaken for a regular person waiting in line at H&M, adding that her wardrobe resembles that of someone who might also be performing at a local talent competition. Lots of meringue-skirted ballgowns, slogan tees and sequin bodysuits.
Look, I'm not saying that Swift's wardrobe is about to make its way onto a runway anytime soon and I was recently at London Fashion Week, I can say this with some confidence. It's not that it's terrible. There's just a lot of sequins, unusual dress choices for the Grammys, and a little too much of a teenage girl playing dress-up vibe for it to be elegant in the conventional sense. But I don't know why it's so important.
The main complaint among critics seems to be that, as one of the richest women in the world, Bloomberg And Forbes Estimates her net worth at $1.1 billion, she can afford to dress a lot better. There are many problems with this thesis. The first, and most obvious, is that you can't buy style.
Sure, Swift could walk head-to-toe in The Row, Gucci, and Saint Laurent. Hell, she could afford to walk around with a Herms Birkin (costing on average between $25,000 and $35,000) in each hand. But that won't necessarily make her a fashionable person. And why should she try to be part of this world when in reality it is so far from hers?
Yes, there are a lot of musicians who flirt with the fashion world: Miley Cyrus fronted Gucci campaigns. Dua Lipa walked the runway for Versace (and designed a collection with them). Let's not even get started with Rihanna (remember the 2018 Met Gala?). But why should Swift follow the same path as them, especially if she has no real interest in doing so?
I don't entirely agree with those who argue that Swift dresses the way she does to please her fans more. Frankly, I think this suggestion that involves some manipulation and calculation is a bit sexist. Would we make the same allegation about a male artist? I do not think so.
I also don't suspect that we overanalyze and obsess over how male artists dress as much as people do with Swift. Even if she aligned with a more traditional aesthetic, following trends and working with design houses, I'm sure people would find a way to chastise her for that too.
With someone as successful and ubiquitous as Swift, there will always be a loud crowd of people who love to hate her, especially if she doesn't do what they expect of her and clearly, that includes dressing d 'a certain way. Oh, and because she's bold enough to be a woman. Perhaps this is his real crime.
