Pairing outfits is not a fashion faux pas in Milan

You walk into a room and… gasp! – someone in front of you is wearing the same outfit.

Relax, it happens. It's Milan Fashion Week and guests wore the same outfits during the shows that took place from Wednesday to Sunday.

More than 50 shows on the fall/winter 2024-2025 women's calendar, from Diesel to Dolce & Gabbana to Gucci to Versace, attract guests from around the world, but many of them end up looking the same.

On opening day at Fendi, two influencers from Dubai were chatting side by side and wearing the exact same animal print lace-up boots.

Meanwhile, the color block print shirt adorned with the Fendi logo worn by Fatma Husam, 29, was the one chosen by several other women.

Did it bother her?

“It’s completely normal,” Husam said. “Because after all, how many clothes do these brands make anyway?”

Her friend, Deema Alasadi, 35, agreed.

“At a party I would be a little broken, but at Fashion Week it’s completely normal.”

Japanese musicians Aya and Ami, known collectively as Amiaya, took it to the next level as only twins can with matching cherry red bob hairstyles and identical black thigh-high Fendi boots with gold heels.

Later Wednesday, at Roberto Cavalli, a blonde woman in a long, flowing lemon-print dress from designer Fausto Puglisi's Resort 2024 collection smiled shyly for the cameras.

Nearby, another guest pouted and posed in a bodysuit sewn from cheetah fabric – a mainstay of the brand – that left little to the imagination.

But those aren't the only lemons and animal prints in the room.

'Pack instinct'

Luxury brands personally dress celebrities who attend their fashion shows in the latest looks – like Uma Thurman and Sharon Stone, all dressed in black, at Tom Ford on Thursday night – making sure not to duplicate. look at the front rows.

But influencers – to whom brands sometimes send the most coveted items – and other guests have to rummage through their own closets, making duplications of past seasons inevitable.

But the devil is in the details, Husam said at the Fendi show.

“Everyone might be wearing the same pieces, but they’re wearing them differently,” she said.



Influencers sometimes receive must-have items from fashion brands. GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Copied looks are more obvious when it comes to brands with visible logos, like Gucci and Versace, but harder to detect with those that take a more subtle approach, like Prada and Armani.

It's common among fashion editors who attend shows, said Godfrey Deeny, global editor-in-chief of FashionNetwork.com.

“If you're an editor, you're always looking for new things, but you also have a herd instinct where you want everyone to know that you know what new things are,” he said.

“So you all collectively wear the same clothes.”

Many in the industry take comfort, he says, in knowing that “when you leave, you'll all be wearing the same absurd sneaker.”

Of course, when it comes to brand employees, security guards and fashion show ushers, it is customary to wear the same thing: black.

