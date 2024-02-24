Fashion
Pairing outfits is not a fashion faux pas in Milan
Milan (AFP) You walk into a room and… gasp! – someone in front of you is wearing the same outfit.
Published on: Amended:
2 minutes
Relax, it happens. It's Milan Fashion Week and guests wore the same outfits during the shows that took place from Wednesday to Sunday.
More than 50 shows on the fall/winter 2024-2025 women's calendar, from Diesel to Dolce & Gabbana to Gucci to Versace, attract guests from around the world, but many of them end up looking the same.
On opening day at Fendi, two influencers from Dubai were chatting side by side and wearing the exact same animal print lace-up boots.
Meanwhile, the color block print shirt adorned with the Fendi logo worn by Fatma Husam, 29, was the one chosen by several other women.
Did it bother her?
“It’s completely normal,” Husam said. “Because after all, how many clothes do these brands make anyway?”
Her friend, Deema Alasadi, 35, agreed.
“At a party I would be a little broken, but at Fashion Week it’s completely normal.”
Japanese musicians Aya and Ami, known collectively as Amiaya, took it to the next level as only twins can with matching cherry red bob hairstyles and identical black thigh-high Fendi boots with gold heels.
Later Wednesday, at Roberto Cavalli, a blonde woman in a long, flowing lemon-print dress from designer Fausto Puglisi's Resort 2024 collection smiled shyly for the cameras.
Nearby, another guest pouted and posed in a bodysuit sewn from cheetah fabric – a mainstay of the brand – that left little to the imagination.
But those aren't the only lemons and animal prints in the room.
'Pack instinct'
Luxury brands personally dress celebrities who attend their fashion shows in the latest looks – like Uma Thurman and Sharon Stone, all dressed in black, at Tom Ford on Thursday night – making sure not to duplicate. look at the front rows.
But influencers – to whom brands sometimes send the most coveted items – and other guests have to rummage through their own closets, making duplications of past seasons inevitable.
But the devil is in the details, Husam said at the Fendi show.
“Everyone might be wearing the same pieces, but they’re wearing them differently,” she said.
Copied looks are more obvious when it comes to brands with visible logos, like Gucci and Versace, but harder to detect with those that take a more subtle approach, like Prada and Armani.
It's common among fashion editors who attend shows, said Godfrey Deeny, global editor-in-chief of FashionNetwork.com.
“If you're an editor, you're always looking for new things, but you also have a herd instinct where you want everyone to know that you know what new things are,” he said.
“So you all collectively wear the same clothes.”
Many in the industry take comfort, he says, in knowing that “when you leave, you'll all be wearing the same absurd sneaker.”
Of course, when it comes to brand employees, security guards and fashion show ushers, it is customary to wear the same thing: black.
2024 AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240224-twinning-outfits-not-a-fashion-faux-pas-in-milan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pairing outfits is not a fashion faux pas in Milan
- Ireland's engineer training program boosts economy by reaching 28 million people
- A M5.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran – CGTN
- Erdogan: We will use all available means to end the war in Gaza
- Japan plans to establish a Defense Technology Innovation Organization with 100 employees. Institutes modeled on foreign examples such as DARPA, DIU
- Battle for Hostemel Airport will be remembered as the start of a new era for Ukraine, European Commission President
- Jokowi-Megawati meeting in Jogja? This was stated by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Hadi.
- EA Sports is under scrutiny for its lack of women after college football personalities were revealed
- Lulus Buy 3-Get-1 Free Sale Includes So Many Dresses, Starting at $15
- Millennials with fewer children could weigh on economy for 10 years
- Alzheimer's disease supplements fail when compared to generic drugs
- Mary Trump says Donald has finally reached the end of the road with a $355 million decision: he's terrified