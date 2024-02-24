Woman hit by sex scandal following layoff in China banned from social media for using fame to boost audience for live streams





In China, a woman filmed holding hands with her married boss had her social media account deleted following the scandal. The account on Douyin, @GraceJin, was closed on February 18 for violating the online community's self-discipline rules, video media Jiaodian Video reported. The woman admitted that she was the person involved in the infamous hand-holding scandal that gained national attention in June of last year, according to the report.

Around that time, the 27-year-old man, surnamed Dong, was filmed by an unknown person who was filming a busy street scene in Chengdu, southwest China. She walked hand in hand with a married man in his 50s whose last name was Hu and who was then an executive at a Beijing-based state oil company where Dong also worked. The woman, nicknamed Dong, sought to cash in on her fame by hosting live streaming sessions. Photo: Weibo Following the scandal, Hu was fired and also expelled from the Communist Party due to his affair with Dong, behavior considered to violate company rules. Dong was also fired from the company. In a strange turn of events, Dong became an internet sensation for a very different reason: versions of the silky pink dress she wore in the scandalous video sold very well on the social media platform Douyin. In a December 31, 2023 post on the platform, Dong said she was a cheongsam enthusiast and began posting video clips of the traditional Chinese dress, known as qipao in Mandarin, Jiaodian Video found. Before being banned from the platform, she had uploaded 39 clips of herself wearing different styles of cheongsam and held 11 live streaming sessions for her 24,000 followers. Yes it's me. Why not? Dong said on camera several times that many netizens asked her if she was the woman involved in the scandal. When asked how she coped with public pressure, Dong said it was because she had the support of her family. As I go through the darkest times of my life, the warmth of my family is vital to me, she said during a live-streamed event in February. Dong's emergence on social media is a trend on the mainland, with online observers divided over the closure of his Douyin account. I am speechless. She has no morality at all. She even acknowledges his identity and flaunts the scandal in public, one observer said. The couple gained national attention when they were photographed walking together, hand in hand. Photo: Weibo She should be banned. Otherwise, it means that girls are encouraged to become teachers, writes another. Others expressed a different view: we should give him a chance to rectify his mistake. Tolerance is kindness, one person said. Another sympathetic observer said: She doesn't have a job now. Shouldn't we give him the opportunity to earn a living? Is it fair to let her pay the price for her mistake forever?

