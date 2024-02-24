Connect with us

Best Golf Clothing for Men

It's almost March, which means one thing: It's almost golf season.

Sure, many people live in warm climates, but people in snowy states check the calendar and count down the days until golf courses and courses are open again.

To make sure you have all the clothing you need for the upcoming golf season, we scoured the internet for some of our favorite clothing from brands like Nike, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, B. Draddy, johnnie- O and more.

Nike Tiger Woods Dri-FIT Striped Golf Polo

Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Striped Golf Polo ShirtNike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Striped Golf Polo Shirt

Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Striped Golf Polo (Golf Stores Worldwide)

Price: $89.99

Why you will like it: Just because Tiger Woods doesn't wear Nike anymore doesn't mean you can't. This shirt is available in six colors.

Shop the Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Striped Golf Polo Shirt

Titleist – Montauk Lightweight Hat

Titleist Montauk Lightweight HatTitleist Montauk Lightweight Hat

Titleist Montauk Lightweight Hat (Golf Stores Worldwide)

Price: $29.99

Why you'll love it: This superb hat from Titleist will go with all your outfits. This hat is available in seven colors.

Buy the Titleist Montauk Lightweight Hat

Puma Volition Camo Hoodie

Puma Volition Camo HoodiePuma Volition Camo Hoodie

Puma Volition Camo Hoodie (Golf Stores Worldwide)

Price: $94.99

Why you'll love it: Everyone needs a hoodie for the golf course, and this one from Puma comes in two colors.

Shop the Puma Volition Camo Hoodie

TravisMathew – Warmer Tides Polo

Polo Warmer Tides TravisMathewPolo Warmer Tides TravisMathew

TravisMathew Warmer Tides Polo (Golf Stores Worldwide)

Price: $99.95

Why you'll love it: This stylish shirt from TravisMathew comes in three colors.

Shop the TravisMathew Warmer Tides Polo

TaylorMade – Rope Hat

TaylorMade Rope HatTaylorMade Rope Hat

TaylorMade Rope Hat (Golf Stores Worldwide)

Price: $34.99

Why you'll love it: Gotta love a rope hat, and this one from Taylormade comes in three colors.

Shop the TaylorMade Rope Hat

B. Draddy – BD crew neck sweater

B.Draddy BD crew neck sweaterB.Draddy BD crew neck sweater

B.Draddy BD Crew Sweater (B. Draddy)

Price: $170

Why you'll love it: Everyone needs a cute crewneck sweater, and this one from B.Draddy is hard to beat.

Buy the B. Draddy BD crewneck sweater

Malbon Golf – Sherpa Golf and Ski Jacket

Malbon Golf Sherpa Golf and Ski JacketMalbon Golf Sherpa Golf and Ski Jacket

Malbon Golf Golf and Ski Sherpa Jacket (Malbon Golf)

Price: $225

Why you'll love it: Stay warm on the course when the temperature drops with the superb sherpa jacket from Malbon Golf. It is available in four colors.

Buy the Malbon Golf golf and ski sherpa jacket

lululemon – Slim fit ABC 5-pocket pants 32″L Warpstreme

lululemon ABC Slim Fit 5 Pocket Trousers 32lululemon ABC Slim Fit 5 Pocket Trousers 32

lululemon ABC Slim fit 5 pocket pants 32″L Warpstreme (lululemon)

Price: $128

Why you'll love it: Every golfer needs good pants, and it's hard to beat lululemon in this category. These are available in nine colors.

Shop lululemon – 5-pocket slim fit ABC pants

Peter Millar – Plain Stretch Jersey Long Sleeve Polo

Peter Millar Long Sleeve Plain Stretch Jersey PoloPeter Millar Long Sleeve Plain Stretch Jersey Polo

Peter Millar Plain Stretch Jersey Long Sleeve Polo (Peter Millar)

Price: $105

Why you'll love it: Change your style with this long-sleeved polo shirt from Peter Millar, available in four colors.

Buy Peter Millar Long Sleeve Plain Stretch Jersey Polo

Rhoback – The Hesi hoodie

Rhoback The Hesi hoodieRhoback The Hesi hoodie

Rhoback The Hesi Hoodie (Rhoback)

Price: $108

Why you'll love it: Rhoback has tons of different hoodies and polo shirts and the Hesi is a great choice.

Buy Rhoback The Hesi hoodie

FootJoy – Striped Midlayer Inserted into Flat Back

FootJoy Insert Stripe Midlayer, Flat Back, RibFootJoy Insert Stripe Midlayer, Flat Back, Rib

FootJoy Inset Stripe Ribbed Flat Back Midlayer (FootJoy)

Price: $115

Why you'll love it: A stylish quarter zip is the perfect addition to any wardrobe and this one from FootJoy comes in three colors.

Shop FootJoy Inset Stripe Flat Back Ribbed Midlayer

RSVLTS – Slate of Play Breakfast Balls

RSVLTS Breakfast Ball Game SlateRSVLTS Breakfast Ball Game Slate

RSVLTS Breakfast Balls Game Slate (RSVLTS)

Price: $70

Why you'll love it: Now this RSVLTS polo shirt is clean. It is stylish and designed for comfort.

Shop RSVLTS Slate of Play Breakfast Balls

Bad Birdie – “Bad” Rope Golf Hat

Bad bird Bad bird

Bad Birdie “Bad” Rope Golf Hat (Golf Stores Worldwide)

Price: $35.99

Why you'll love it: Bad Birdie is a great emerging golf brand and this hat is classic. It is available in three colors.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee.

