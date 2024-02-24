Fashion
J. Crew Just Launched an Early Spring Fashion Sale Up to 50% Off
I was bitten by the shopping bug. Every time I log into my laptop, the only thing I want to do is open a new tab and start adding new spring parts to my cart. I (mostly) resisted, but J.Crew just gave me an excuse to finally start buying these coveted transitional pieces thanks to its sales on winter-spring styles.
Right now, a number of pieces designed to take you from late winter to spring are up to 50% off, including lightweight knits, timeless jackets and the shoes celebrities are swapping their shoes for winter boots. Here's everything I'm looking at in J.Crews' early spring sale, starting at $25.
- Long-sleeved vintage ribbed T-shirt$25 (originally $50)
- Vintage Rib Shelf-Bra Tank Top$25 (originally $40)
- Cropped cable knit sweater$50 (originally $98)
- yours Oversized button-down shirt$80 (originally $98)
- New classic denim jacket$85 (originally $138)
- High-waisted, extra-wide-leg jeans$100 (originally $148)
- Sweater Lady jacket in striped brushed yarn$112 (originally $178)
- Point On Puddle Jeans$140 (originally $198)
- Winona Penny Loafers$140 (originally $198)
- Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat$150 (originally $248)
Vintage Rib Shelf-Bra Tank Top
No matter the time of year, every wardrobe needs a good ribbed tank top, and why not take this one we already called it enough support to not have a bra even for a larger bust size when it's only $25? One shopper deemed this style the perfect layer, explaining that it works with any outfit while the shelf bra offers just the right amount of light support. Great style, great value, impeccable quality, another person wrote, adding that she wears the effortlessly chic layered piece to work under a blazer.
yours Oversized button-down shirt
It's almost like J.Crew read my mind, because last week, this button I put it on my wish list. I love how the oversized fit makes this structured, sophisticated top much more casual, so it's perfect to throw on with a pair of jeans and loafers for a chic but super easy spring look, although it could just as easily be dressed in a bodysuit. -skirt and skimming heels. What's more, fans have even deemed it the perfect oversized shirt, explaining that they love the exaggerated size and silhouette and that the quality and price make it a must-have.
High-waisted, extra-wide-leg jeans
I kind of put the wide leg jeans aside this winter because with an oversized sweater and jacket the style left me with almost no shape, so I'm excited to go back to my favorite silhouette this spring and I I personally love it. this pair at 33% off. The indigo blue is perfect, still casual, but not as dressy as a pair of light-wash jeans, while the high waist and slim fit make the style super flattering, according to shoppers. One fan who called the jeans special wrote that they loved how the exaggerated leg gives the style an updated feel, also noting that they are so comfortable. They are so soft and supple but sturdy at the same time, they were delighted.
Winona Penny Loafers
I'm deeply obsessed with loafers, celebrities' favorite comfortable, outfit-elevating shoes, and J.Crews Winona Penny Loafers This might be one of my favorites. The style is simple, with no oversized heel, no toe decorations and sophisticated, with smooth, shiny leather and slight gathering at the seams. Customers have described these loafers as stylish, comfortable and excellent quality, with one person saying the style goes with everything, including jeans, pants, dresses and skirts. And according to someone else, they are gorgeous and comfortable right out of the box.
Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat
A trench coat is THE layered piece of 2024, with everyone, including Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber, looking for the timeless style that goes with everything. And this one from J.Crew is a must-have while it's 40% off. The 100% cotton style is casual, chic and features a waist-cinching belt. And, according to buyers, it is stylish, practical and comfortable. I've been looking for a good quality long trench coat for a long time, not stiff or uncomfortable, and I finally found it, another fan exclaimed, calling it a stunning piece.
J.Crews Sale on Transitional Styles is the excuse I needed to kick off my spring shopping. Shop more pieces designed to be worn well into spring below.
Sweater Lady jacket in striped brushed yarn
Long-sleeved vintage ribbed T-shirt
Point On Puddle Jeans
New classic denim jacket
Cropped cable knit sweater
