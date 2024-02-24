Dior postpones Hong Kong fashion show indefinitely

Dior has postponed a fashion show scheduled to be held in Hong Kong next month, a city official confirmed on Saturday, dealing a blow to the financial hub's ambitions to boost its economy through major events.

Hong Kong is courting top international celebrities and brands in hopes of restoring its image, which has been damaged by years of social unrest and strict pandemic restrictions.

The Dior fashion show, believed to feature creative director Kim Jones, and fall men's collection was to be one of several “mega-events” touted last month by the culture, sports and of Hong Kong Tourism, Kevin Yeung, as part of the city's efforts to become an events capital.

But Yeung's office confirmed to AFP on Saturday that he had just been “notified” by organizers that the parade would not take place as planned on March 23.

“Large-scale events are postponed from time to time, and we continue to welcome large-scale events taking place in Hong Kong,” said a spokesperson for Yeung's office.

Dior said the show had been “postponed indefinitely” without giving details, according to a company statement cited by the newspaper. South China Morning Post.

According to South China Morning Postthe event was expected to cost approximately $100 million (US$12.8 million) and attract nearly 1,000 participants.

Louis Vuitton held its pre-fall 2024 men's show in Hong Kong in November, led by creative director Pharrell Williams and attracting celebrity guests from China and South Korea.

The high-profile fashion show was seen as a boon for Hong Kong's international image and a sign of the luxury giant's commitment to Asian markets.