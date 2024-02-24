Fashion
Claude Montana, Titan of 80s Fashion, Dies at 76
French designer Claude Montana, a singular designer who left an indelible mark on the look of the 80s, died at the age of 76 in Paris. The news was confirmed by Agence France-Presse which learned of his death from the designer's entourage. Montana will be remembered for championing the oversized shoulder silhouette, which continues to be referenced by designers to this day, and for dressing the woman with a sense of both power and panache.
Montana was born Claude Montamat on June 29, 1947 to a German mother and a Spanish father, parents whom he once described as very bourgeois to The Washington Post. They hoped their son would study something more obviously practical, like his older brother, a chemist. I didn't know what I wanted, but I knew it wasn't it, Montana once said. W in 1979. So, Montana left home when he was just a teenager and headed to London. I left Paris because I couldn't stand my father's disappointment. Once in London, Montana made a living from papier-mâché, designing jewelry from the primary school-inspired process and selling it with great success, even landing a piece on the cover of the British magazine. Vogue. However, when he attempted to bring his wares to Paris, the French world was not as willing to accept his craftsmanship, so Montana turned to clothing, persuaded by a friend.
At 25, Montana landed his first job in fashion, as an assistant at the Parisian leather goods company Mac Douglas, where he discovered the fabric that would later become part of his signature. He learned on the job, and within a year he became head designer, and by 1974 he was designing for several houses on his own. In 1976, Montana struck out on his own and organized his first fashion show. His early collections were rooted in punk, including leather jackets, caps and pants decorated with silver chains and epaulettes. Some were disgusted by the look, calling it Nazi-like. Others, however, were immediately intrigued. Montana denied any fascist influence and stayed on the leather route, transforming classic blacks into mustards, reds, greens and purples in upcoming collections, with increasingly wider shoulders and sleeves.
In the late '70s, Montana was grouped with Thierry Mugler, his former roommate-turned-rival, as fashion's future and purveyor of a big-shouldered sci-fi look. formerly called Star Wars Syndrome. But leather wasn't the only fabric Montana operated in. He also dabbled in cashmeres and silks, always imbuing them with bright colors. Known for being shy and soft-spoken, his clothes never matched the designer's attitude. He once said to Job it designed for women who like to make an entrance and probably take up space too. A 1979 collection featured shoulders so large they extended half a foot on each side thanks to padding and enormous shelf-shaped sleeves, according to The New York Times.
It was that same year that Montana launched his own company, The House of Montana, and quickly became synonymous with '80s style alongside Mugler. He made himself president of the company, even though he had no knowledge of economics. He reportedly spent carelessly and, while his collections were sought after by buyers, the then fashion coordinator at Bergdorf Goodman describe the house was so disorganized it was a nightmare.
In 1985, the Times joked that Montana is to big shoulders what Alexander Graham Bell is to the phone, as the designer exclaimed, “Shoulders forever!” But in subsequent seasons, he began to modify his iconic silhouette, and by fall 1988, the shoulders of his clothes were designed to match the natural slope of a woman's upper body.
After reportedly turning down the opportunity to succeed Marc Bohan at Dior, Montana began designing for couture at Lanvin in 1990, creating a number of collections for the house. It was a dream to create couture, which turned into a nightmare because of the criticism, he said. Vanity Fair in 2013. Montana brought her aesthetic to the couture show, sending beaded T-shirts and embroidered leather to her shows. The press did not react well to this more relaxed approach and he changed for the following season, with more traditionally accepted fabrics, and received much better reviews, but the relationship with Lanvin was already turning sour. Things came to a head when Montana refused to design his ready-to-wear collections and was replaced in 1992 by Dominique Morlotti.
In the early '90s, Montana was at the top of his game with boutiques in Paris, multiple fragrances and awards touting his name. In 1993, Montana married model Wallis Franken, a surprise among those discovering Montana as a gay man. Many believed it was a marriage of convenience between the two close friends, as Montana believed having a woman by his side would be more appealing to buyers. Stylist Olivier Echaudemaison said Montana married Wallis as a gesture of kindness because she no longer had a future in fashion. However, in 1996, Franken committed suicide. It was at this time that Montana began to lose his footing in fashion. Many blamed this on drugs and alcohol. Montana was an avid cocaine user throughout the '80s and early '90s, while some said he refused to adapt to changing trends, as deconstruction and minimalism began to take over the runways. Retailers began dropping his line and in 1997 the House of Montana went bankrupt and he was forced to sell it. Soon after, Montana disappeared from the public eye. The man many considered the next Yves Saint Laurent or Hubert de Givenchy was suddenly impossible to reach by phone. For years, the designer lived in his house in the first arrondissement of Paris, where he was occasionally seen, often in manic states.
Montana will be remembered both for his great influence on '80s style and for his runway shows that often felt like they existed at the center of the universe. He also had a great influence on many designers who came after him, including Lee McQueen, Olivier Theyskens and Riccardo Tisci. But he will also be remembered for his mild drug and alcohol abuse, his financial struggles and his tense personality. In 2013, he briefly reappeared in the public eye, creating three looks as part of his friend Eric Tibusch's show. At that time he said Vanity Fair that he missed fashion. I would definitely like to come back, but not in the same intense way, he said, saying it was the bad reviews that dissuaded him from doing this job. I always took it very personally. Although British designer Gareth Pugh briefly relaunched the brand for a unique capsule collection in 2019, Montana never returned to the fashion world in any significant way, but his legacy will live on. Even today, its influence is visible on Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent show, Willy Chavarria's exaggerated shoulders and Rick Owens' militant leatherwork.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/claude-montana-dead-76-obituary
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Claude Montana, Titan of 80s Fashion, Dies at 76
- Stock market today: Wall Street clings to modest gains and marks another winning week | national news
- Google explains chatbot's 'uncomfortable' response to PM Modi
- University of York staff will walk off the job on Monday if no deal is reached over the weekend
- Photo: Noto Peninsula earthquake 2 months later soon – TKP2024022407 – UPI.com
- High altitude balloon flying over the western United States; officials say not a 'security threat' | World News
- PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 10 stations under Amrit Bharat Station Project on February 26
- UN, Western countries monitor Israeli war crimes in Gaza: Erdoan
- Could Great British Railways finally get bigger? | Railway industry
- AHY Praises Jokowi After Getting ATR/BPN Minister
- Reform UK to announce new policies and candidates at Doncaster rally | british reform
- The young Bollywood star takes on Hollywood