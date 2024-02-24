Claude Montana, Titan of 80s Fashion, Dies at 76

French designer Claude Montana, a singular designer who left an indelible mark on the look of the 80s, died at the age of 76 in Paris. The news was confirmed by Agence France-Presse which learned of his death from the designer's entourage. Montana will be remembered for championing the oversized shoulder silhouette, which continues to be referenced by designers to this day, and for dressing the woman with a sense of both power and panache.

Montana was born Claude Montamat on June 29, 1947 to a German mother and a Spanish father, parents whom he once described as very bourgeois to The Washington Post. They hoped their son would study something more obviously practical, like his older brother, a chemist. I didn't know what I wanted, but I knew it wasn't it, Montana once said. W in 1979. So, Montana left home when he was just a teenager and headed to London. I left Paris because I couldn't stand my father's disappointment. Once in London, Montana made a living from papier-mâché, designing jewelry from the primary school-inspired process and selling it with great success, even landing a piece on the cover of the British magazine. Vogue. However, when he attempted to bring his wares to Paris, the French world was not as willing to accept his craftsmanship, so Montana turned to clothing, persuaded by a friend.

A model from the Claude Montana spring 1979 show. Guy Marineau/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

At 25, Montana landed his first job in fashion, as an assistant at the Parisian leather goods company Mac Douglas, where he discovered the fabric that would later become part of his signature. He learned on the job, and within a year he became head designer, and by 1974 he was designing for several houses on his own. In 1976, Montana struck out on his own and organized his first fashion show. His early collections were rooted in punk, including leather jackets, caps and pants decorated with silver chains and epaulettes. Some were disgusted by the look, calling it Nazi-like. Others, however, were immediately intrigued. Montana denied any fascist influence and stayed on the leather route, transforming classic blacks into mustards, reds, greens and purples in upcoming collections, with increasingly wider shoulders and sleeves.

In the late '70s, Montana was grouped with Thierry Mugler, his former roommate-turned-rival, as fashion's future and purveyor of a big-shouldered sci-fi look. formerly called Star Wars Syndrome. But leather wasn't the only fabric Montana operated in. He also dabbled in cashmeres and silks, always imbuing them with bright colors. Known for being shy and soft-spoken, his clothes never matched the designer's attitude. He once said to Job it designed for women who like to make an entrance and probably take up space too. A 1979 collection featured shoulders so large they extended half a foot on each side thanks to padding and enormous shelf-shaped sleeves, according to The New York Times.

Models at a Claude Montana fashion show in fall 1984. Guy Marineau/Penske Media via Getty Images

It was that same year that Montana launched his own company, The House of Montana, and quickly became synonymous with '80s style alongside Mugler. He made himself president of the company, even though he had no knowledge of economics. He reportedly spent carelessly and, while his collections were sought after by buyers, the then fashion coordinator at Bergdorf Goodman describe the house was so disorganized it was a nightmare.

In 1985, the Times joked that Montana is to big shoulders what Alexander Graham Bell is to the phone, as the designer exclaimed, “Shoulders forever!” But in subsequent seasons, he began to modify his iconic silhouette, and by fall 1988, the shoulders of his clothes were designed to match the natural slope of a woman's upper body.

Montana backstage with models during the fall/winter 1991-1992 haute couture show. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

After reportedly turning down the opportunity to succeed Marc Bohan at Dior, Montana began designing for couture at Lanvin in 1990, creating a number of collections for the house. It was a dream to create couture, which turned into a nightmare because of the criticism, he said. Vanity Fair in 2013. Montana brought her aesthetic to the couture show, sending beaded T-shirts and embroidered leather to her shows. The press did not react well to this more relaxed approach and he changed for the following season, with more traditionally accepted fabrics, and received much better reviews, but the relationship with Lanvin was already turning sour. Things came to a head when Montana refused to design his ready-to-wear collections and was replaced in 1992 by Dominique Morlotti.

In the early '90s, Montana was at the top of his game with boutiques in Paris, multiple fragrances and awards touting his name. In 1993, Montana married model Wallis Franken, a surprise among those discovering Montana as a gay man. Many believed it was a marriage of convenience between the two close friends, as Montana believed having a woman by his side would be more appealing to buyers. Stylist Olivier Echaudemaison said Montana married Wallis as a gesture of kindness because she no longer had a future in fashion. However, in 1996, Franken committed suicide. It was at this time that Montana began to lose his footing in fashion. Many blamed this on drugs and alcohol. Montana was an avid cocaine user throughout the '80s and early '90s, while some said he refused to adapt to changing trends, as deconstruction and minimalism began to take over the runways. Retailers began dropping his line and in 1997 the House of Montana went bankrupt and he was forced to sell it. Soon after, Montana disappeared from the public eye. The man many considered the next Yves Saint Laurent or Hubert de Givenchy was suddenly impossible to reach by phone. For years, the designer lived in his house in the first arrondissement of Paris, where he was occasionally seen, often in manic states.

Franken and Montana during their wedding in Paris in 1993. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

Montana will be remembered both for his great influence on '80s style and for his runway shows that often felt like they existed at the center of the universe. He also had a great influence on many designers who came after him, including Lee McQueen, Olivier Theyskens and Riccardo Tisci. But he will also be remembered for his mild drug and alcohol abuse, his financial struggles and his tense personality. In 2013, he briefly reappeared in the public eye, creating three looks as part of his friend Eric Tibusch's show. At that time he said Vanity Fair that he missed fashion. I would definitely like to come back, but not in the same intense way, he said, saying it was the bad reviews that dissuaded him from doing this job. I always took it very personally. Although British designer Gareth Pugh briefly relaunched the brand for a unique capsule collection in 2019, Montana never returned to the fashion world in any significant way, but his legacy will live on. Even today, its influence is visible on Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent show, Willy Chavarria's exaggerated shoulders and Rick Owens' militant leatherwork.